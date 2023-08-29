Hold off on buying a Bluetooth speaker — the Sonos Move 2 just leaked again

Our list of the best Bluetooth speakers could be in for a shakeup: The Sonos Move 2 looks like it’s launching in just a few weeks, if a new leak that shows the portable speaker in a new green color option is to be believed.

The leak was discovered by MySmartPrice , and the photos the site surfaced look like they’re the real deal.

The new pictures show off the speaker in several environments, from a living room to a garden, and the top of the speaker looks like it will have a dedicated volume slider like its less-portable sibling, the Sonos Era 300. The photos also show off the back of the speaker and its button selection — but there’s not a lot that’s unexpected here: It’s still just the power button, Bluetooth button, mic switch and USB-C port.

This is now the second leak we’ve seen on the sequel to the Sonos Move, the first coming from The Verge who uncovered key details like the expected price ($449) and some key details about the speaker’s design and specs.

Why the Sonos Move 2 is worth waiting for

Credit: MySmartPrice (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Unless you’re looking for an ultra-budget Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move 2 stands a good chance of taking the top spot on our list of best Bluetooth speakers. Its predecessor certainly did, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the new Sonos Move 2 follows suit.

Some of the biggest upgrades on the speaker are its two tweeters that will help the speaker achieve better stereo sound and its rumored 24-hour battery life that’s a massive improvement on its predecessor.

An earlier FCC leak pointed out that the Move 2 will be able to connect to both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi simultaneously, which means you won’t have to toggle between the two modes like you did on the first Sonos Move.

According to the price leaks the Sonos Move 2 won’t be cheap, but its specs and pedigree should make it a shoo-in for one of the best speakers we’ll see in 2023.