Jabra noise-canceling earbuds with Dolby Atmos support leak early — here's what we know

Jabra could be set to introduce two new wireless earbuds to rival the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM5.

According to a story that ran recently on MySmartPrice, Jabra is working on releasing two new active noise-canceling wireless earbud models that are tipped to be named the Jabra Elite 10 and Jabra Elite 8 Active.

The original report doesn't mention pricing information for either model or when they're likely to arrive, however given the fact that IFA 2023 is right around the corner, I'd bet that an official announcement from Jabra will happen very soon.

When it does, I'd expect the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active models to follow a similar pricing structure to the Jabra Elite 7 Pro at $199 / £199 / AU$299, and Jabra Elite 7 Active that are priced at $179 / £169 / AU$279, respectively.

Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active: Features to expect

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are expected to have the same ShakeGrip coating as found on the Elite 7 Active (pictured). (Image credit: Jabra/Amazon)

According to MySmartPrice, the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds are expected to replace the four-star Elite 7 Active. They are expected to have the same ShakeGrip coating as found on the Elite 7 Active (above), but offer improved durability with IP68-rated protection for the earbuds and a charging case that's certified to IP54.

Both models look to offer improved noise-cancelation performance. Images posted by the website show renders of the packing carton for the Jabra Elite 8 Active, which mentions Adaptive Hybrid ANC. While images of the flagship Elite 10 box mentions something called "Jabra Advanced ANC," which I imagine will adjust the level of noise cancelation on the fly depending on the ambient noise in your surroundings.

Dolby Atmos is also emblazoned on the front of the Elite 10 box, suggesting that they may offer some kind of additional spatial audio capabilities. Dolby Audio is mentioned on the Elite 8 Active, but it's not clear what audio features this would support.

Both models appear to have Made for iPhone certification, Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap.

There's no mention of battery life for either model. I'd expect them to match or improve slightly on the 8 hours playback from a single charge, and the 30 hours total playback time from the charging case as rated on the Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 7 Active models.

Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active: Outlook

Color options have yet to be confirmed, but will the mint green color option of the Elite 4 Active and Elite 7 Active models continue? (Image credit: Jabra)

When it comes to the best wireless earbuds, Jabra has continually rivaled some of the biggest brands around. The company's Active models have regularly ranked among the best earbuds for running we've tested, and the Elite 8 Active will be of great interest to runners and active lifestyle fans.

The annoying naming conventions and similar spec sheets have often made it difficult choosing between models, though. For example, in recent times we've found that the less expensive Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds have delivered more bang for your buck. So it'll be interesting to see how the new models shape up against rival brands as well as Jabra's own predecessors. Check back for regular updates.