Gossip Girl trailer is here — meet the next generation of super-rich kids

Look what we spy: The full-length Gossip Girl trailer has just arrived on the scene, ahead of the July 8 premiere of the revived teen drama. The Gossip Girl reboot follows up on the original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012.

A brand-new cast plays a new generation of New York private school students being introduced to social surveillance through an anonymous Instagram account. And as the new Gossip Girl trailer shows, the teens are in for a rude awakening about the havoc that an all-seeing source can create.

The trailer introduces a group of rich kid friends who have "known each other since we were babies," as one of them notes. "We have trust and history."

But all that trust is about to evaporate with the return of Gossip Girl.

The trailer — which appropriately plays Frank Ocean's "Super Rich Kids" — provides more details on the show's various relationships and entanglements. Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak) appears to be the next-gen version of Lonely Boy, er, Girl, a new kid at school who is taken under the wing of queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander).

But when Gossip Girl returns, the spy immediately stirs the pot. "This just in," dishes the narrator (Kristen Bell). "There's a big secret amongst the ruling class at Constance Billard."

In the rest of the trailer, we see flashes of the teens' luxurious lifestyle — the designer clothes, fancy cocktail lounges, epic parties — as well as their complicated love and sex lives.

Bell is the only returning cast member from the original series. The reboot comes from showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series. Safran has indicated he would welcome back any other original stars, should they want to stop by for a cameo.