Sony debuts its first 98-inch 4K LED TV — with an eyewatering price

Sony makes some of the best TVs we’ve ever tested. Now it's launching a massive addition to its 2023 TV lineup — and you can buy it right now.

As of today (Aug. 18), you can buy the new 98-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L from select retailers in the U.S. and U.K., along with select other regions (h/t FlatpanelsHD ).

This is Sony’s first 98-inch 4K LCD TV and while it’s technically at the bottom tier of Sony’s 2023 lineup it is still a premium TV with a premium price tag: If you want to buy the 98-inch X90L in the U.S., it will set you back an eye-watering $9,999.99.

While it’s technically the lower-tier model, you’ll still get plenty of features for your money. The X90L 4K TV uses LED full array local dimming to provide deeper shadows and brighter highlights than other LCD backlighting technologies. It won’t measure up to the best OLED TVs , but it still gives you a boost when watching the latest TV shows and movies in HDR.

(Image credit: Sony)

Aside from HDR support — the Sony Bravia XR X90L can handle HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision — you also get Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR to give your picture an additional boost. The TV also has an Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and two HDMI 2.1 inputs for 4K/120Hz gaming on your PS5.

In terms of audio, the X90L will support Dolby Atmos and Acoustic Multi-Audio via four 10W speakers — two tweeters and two full-range speakers with Bass Reflex. That’s not bad, but you may still want one of our best soundbars to complete your setup.

We haven’t reviewed the Sony Bravia XR X90L yet, but we called its predecessor, the Sony Bravia XR X90K , “a jack of all trades.” It runs on Google TV’s smart TV interface, so at the very least, it should be a contender to be one of the best Google TVs out there.

98-inch 4K TVs are officially a thing

The Sony Bravia XR X90L may be Sony’s first 98-inch 4K TV , but it’s definitely not the first one out there. Samsung and TCL also have 98-inch 4K TV offerings and all three use TCL CSOT panels.

But all of these 4K behemoths are not the same price. At $10,000, Sony’s offering is on one end of the spectrum alongside the TCL QM8 4K Mini LED TV . If you want something a little cheaper, the Samsung 98-inch QLED Q80C 4K TV is a couple of thousand dollars less at $8,000 and while it doesn’t feature a MiniLED display like the TCL QM8, the picture quality is still excellent thanks to the TV’s Quantum Dot filter.

Finally, if you’re looking for a relative bargain, there’s TCL’s other 98-inch 4K TV. The TCL 98-inch XL Collection QLED TV is just $5,000 and while it’s not quite at the level of the TCL QM8, it's certainly worth considering at half the price. Plus, you still get a bunch of great features and excellent picture quality. So for those looking to get a massive 98-inch display, there’s never been a better time or more choices.