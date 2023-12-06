Google Pixel new feature drop includes a ton of AI upgrades — here’s what you can do now

Google has just announced a slew of major AI updates, including the launch of the new Gemini AI model — designed for Bard and mobile devices. But that’s not the only AI-themed announcements Google has for us, because existing Pixel devices will also be getting some AI-infused upgrades.

This is all coming as part of a new feature drop, which begins rolling out to Pixel phones, tablets and smartwatches today. But while Gemini is more about generative AI, these features are focused on productivity and customization — refining what your devices can already do.

Video Boost and Night Sight Timelapse

The most important part of this feature drop is the launch of Video Boost on Pixel 8 Pro. This was announced alongside the phone, but was one of the features that wouldn’t be available at launch. Now it’s on the way, and involves uploading your video to one of Google’s cloud servers, where your video is subject to more powerful computational photography than Tensor G3 can offer all by itself.

The idea is that color, lighting and stabilization are improved, while graininess is reduced — all to try and make your videos true to life. Video Boost also enables Night Sight video, which improves video shot in low-light by reducing noise while enhancing video and color.

Google is also adding a Night Sight in Timelapse mode to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This promises to record “vibrant, detailed timelapse videos in low light” — just as long as your phone has a steady surface or tripod to rest on.

Upgraded AI photo editing and new tablet features

Portrait Light in Google Photos will be benefiting from a new AI model that can balance light, remove harsh shadows and generally improve portrait photos. The best part is that this can be used on new and old photos. Photo Unblur is also getting an upgrade, boosting its ability to sharpen images of dogs and cats — which is perfect considering both animals can be difficult to keep still.

Speaking of photos, Pixel Fold owners will now be able to show a preview of whatever they’re photographing on the exterior display. Though it’ll only really be useful for taking pictures of people, since they can see and adapt to the preview in front of them.

Google Assistant’s Call Screen feature is now smarter too, and can now suggest contextual replies that offers you the chance to respond in an appropriate way without actually having to take the call. The Pixel Watch is also getting support for Call Screen, letting you see what’s going on without getting your phone out.

If you’re a Pixel Tablet owner, know that you’re getting a boost to audio and video calls too. This includes Clear Calling, an AI-powered system that offers optimal speech quality on video calls and support for Spatial Audio. Though this only works if you have a pair of Pixel Buds Pro.

Squeaky clean scans and more

The Pixel Fold, alongside Pixel 6 and newer devices will also be able to connect to laptops and desktops to function as a webcam. This was previously available in the Android 14 beta, but is now rolling out to all Pixels. No word on whether other Androids will get the same treatment.

Smartphones are a solid, albeit imperfect way to replace your home scanner — which often has an awful printer attached to it. Pixels are now getting a new “Clean” feature which will remove smudges, stains and creases from scanned documents to ensure they look a little more presentable.

Google’s smartwatch will likewise be getting the ability to unlock your Pixel phone when it’s nearby for all the occasions you don’t have the option to use one of the many other ways to unlock the phone.

On a separate note, Google’s Password manager will also be able to detect which accounts support passkeys and help you set them up. Repair Mode will also keep your personal data locked away and preserved when you need to send your phone to be repaired.

The Recorder app now supports transcription in 28 languages, while Direct My Call and Hold for Me are expanding to both the U.K. and business numbers without a toll-free prefix.

Finally the World Clock app now features weather conditions both in-app and on widgets. The first gen Pixel Watch has a bunch of new watch faces to choose from and will be able to sync Do Not Disturb and Bedtime Modes from one device to the other — just like Pixel Watch 2.

So if you have a Pixel Tablet, a Pixel Watch or a Pixel 6 and above, be on the lookout for this update. Because you may want to check out all this cool stuff for yourself as soon as you can.