Google Pixel 8 could have a smaller display than Pixel 7

We’re just weeks away from Google I/O 2023 and what could be our first official glimpse at the Google Pixel 8 series. We haven’t heard a great deal about the upcoming phone just yet, but a new rumor claims that the phone may end up being a little smaller than expected.

According to display analyst Ross Young (opens in new tab), The Pixel 8 will come with a 6.16-inch display, a slight decrease from the Pixel 7’s 6.32-inch display. Meanwhile the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly have the same 6.7-inch display as the Pixel 7 Pro.

From DSCC's new monthly OLED smartphone service:- Google Pixel 8 - 6.16", down from 6.32" on the Pixel 7- Google Pixel 8 Pro - 6.7", same as Pixel 7 ProBoth start panel production in May.April 12, 2023 See more

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumors that the Pixel 8 could be shrinking, and CAD leaks pointed towards the phone coming with a 6.2-inch display (opens in new tab). Assuming Young is correct, it’s likely spec sheets will round 6.16-inch up to 6.2

It’s not clear why the Pixel 8 will come with a smaller display, though it’s worth mentioning that the Pixel 7 was also smaller than the previous year. The Pixel 6 packed in a 6.4-inch display which shrank slightly by the time the next generation rolled around.

Google never explained why the Pixel 7 was smaller than its predecessor, and it doesn’t seem likely that it’ll explain why the Pixel 8 has shrunk either. So we’ll just have to wait and see what the company actually says.

But while the phone may end up shrinking, it’s still larger than two of its biggest rivals — the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro. This is assuming you care about having a larger phone, without buying a super-sized Pixel 8 Pro, of course.

We'll likely get a Pixel 8 teaser at Google I/O 2023 on May 10 (Image credit: Google)

Alongside this new screen size, we’re expecting the Pixel 8 to come packing the upgraded Tensor G3 chipset — which should continue the trend of emphasizing security, photography and machine learning. The phones will also reportedly use staggered HDR , alongside a new ‘video unblur’ feature .

Beyond that there isn’t a lot we know about the phone right now, though that is likely to change. Google isn’t very good at keeping a handle on its leaks, and it’s likely we’ll get some kind of teaser at I/O 2023 on May 10. Sadly the phones themselves are not likely to launch until sometime in October.

We’ll bring you more Pixel 8 news as and when we hear it.

