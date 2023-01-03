Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro defect causing broken rear camera glass — here’s what we know

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro have been out for a while and things have largely been good since the launch. However, a recent development may have just shattered the positive response.

According to our friends at Android Central, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro owners are experiencing broken rear camera glass. The glass seemingly shatters out of nowhere, though some users have reported that extreme temperature drops may have caused the damage. Given that the U.S. just experienced a massive freeze over the holidays, that could explain why this issue is only popping up now. Still, there are complaints on Reddit going back as far as two months ago, so this may be a general manufacturing defect rather than one caused by recent extreme temperatures.

Update: Google has said they are aware of the issue but is standing firm that it is not their responsibility. I was hopeful, but ultimately the end result did not change. pic.twitter.com/EBUlH18fSEDecember 23, 2022 See more

While it is impossible for us to verify each individual case of these broken Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, there certainly appears to be a pattern. Google is not denying it either; in a recent tweet, Twitter user Alex Hatzenbuhler reported that Google is aware of the broken camera glass but claims it is not covered under the phone's warranty.

Broken Pixel 7 camera glass: What you can do to fix it

(Image credit: Heydon Faber/Twitter)

Unfortunately, with Google stating that this potential defect is not covered by its warranty for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, your options are a bit limited. The first option is just living with the issue. Given that people are taking photos of the defect with their Pixel phones, it seems that the cracked glass often does not affect the actual camera image quality. Its still not great that the glass is cracked to begin with but at least there is a silver lining.

If you do not want to live with the damaged glass, however, there are two options. You can try to get Google to accept responsibility for the defect and agree to repair the phone. Most users have been unsuccessful with this option, but at least one Reddit user was able to get Google to agree to fix their Pixel phone.

The other option is to go through a third-party repair service to try and fix the camera glass. One Redditor stated that ubreakifix quoted them $200 for the repair, which isn’t an insignificant amount of money, especially given the Pixel 7 starts at just $599.

Ultimately, we still think the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are great phones. Both sit high on our list of best Android phones and the Pixel 7 Pro is also on our list of the best phones we have tested. Just beware that if you suffer from this defect, you may be paying out of pocket to fix it.