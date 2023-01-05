This Google Pixel 7a rumor hints at a killer budget phone

Google’s Pixel 7a will follow in the Pixel 7’s footsteps and it's already one of the most anticipated budget smartphones for this year. Until now there was very little to go by on what to expect from the Pixel 7a. But it’s only the fifth day of the new year and we're already hearing a second key rumor about Google’s next phone that shows it could be a serious flagship killer.

Recently, an alleged Pixel 7a prototype video leaked on Facebook , revealing an impressive 90Hz display for the phone. Now, it seems like Google has locked this prototype handset, which in turn, has shed light on new information. According to a tweet by Chunvn8888 (opens in new tab), the Pixel 7a leaked handset can’t go past the fastboot menu anymore though it does show the phone comes with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage.

Remembering the Pixel 7a? The guy messaged me a few minutes ago that the phone is remotely locked by Google.At least we now know another detail: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB pic.twitter.com/ZRaDUXYSDWJanuary 4, 2023 See more

128GB storage is pretty standard for an entry level model, but it is the 8GB RAM upgrade which looks interesting. The Pixel 6a came with 6GB of RAM for context, which means this would be a huge step-up for the Pixel 7a.

Most flagship phones come with 8GB RAM including the Pixel 7. Apple doesn’t advertise the RAM on its phones, but the entire iPhone 14 series apparently comes with 6GB of RAM (opens in new tab). By upgrading the RAM on its budget phone this year, Google would be taking a huge leap forward.

Similarly, the rumored 90Hz display panel would also be a welcome upgrade over the 60Hz panel we saw on the Pixel 6a. Google would also presumably give the Pixel 7a the Tensor G2 chip that we saw on the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models last year. This combined with the RAM upgrade prove the Pixel 7a is going to be a solid budget phone.

In fact, not just from inside, but even the design of the Pixel 7a, as per the video, looks good and builds on the Pixel 6a from last year. It also has a camera bar like the Pixel 7 — with more pronounced camera lenses.

The video was originally leaked on Facebook and the rumor should probably be taken with a grain of salt.

The increased RAM and 90Hz display do raise questions about the price of the Pixel 7a though. We hope Google doesn’t give its budget phone a price hike with all the upgrades. There have been no rumors to suggest that so far though. As long as the Pixel 7a stays within the sub $500 mark, it could be one of the best cheap phones to buy, like the Pixel 6a.

It could be another few months before the Pixel 7a launches, but if these rumors are anything to go by, it is already shaping up to be one of the most interesting phones to look out for this year.