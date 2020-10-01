Google Pixel 5 is up to $550 off with this Verizon trade-in deal

With the new Pixel 5, Google took steps to keep down the price of its latest flagship. And thanks to a series of promotions at Verizon, you can pick up a Pixel 5 for even less than its $699 asking price.

Customers signing up for a new data plan can get up to $550 back in bill credits when they trade-in their current phone. (Existing Verizon customers who upgrade to the Pixel 5 can save up to $350 with trade-in.) A second promotion gets you a $250 Verizon gift card for choosing an unlimited plan.View Deal

Buy the Pixel 5 at Verizon, and the carrier will give you up to $550 in credit to new customers signing up for one of four unlimited data plans. The credits appear on your monthly bill, spread out over 24 months. Existing Verizon customers upgrading to a new phone can get up to $350 in credits.

You'll need an eligible device to qualify, though Verizon's list is pretty extensive. The newer the phone, the higher the credit you'll receive.

That's not the only savings Verizon is offering to Pixel 5 buyers. Switchers signing up for Verizon's Above, Beyond, Do, Play or Get Unlimited plans can get a $250 Verizon e-gift card. You'll need to head to Verizon's digital rebate center after checkout and enter the code "SWITCHER250" to get your gift card.

Stack those two promotions together, and you can walk away with a Pixel 5 and $100.

The Pixel 5 is a 5G-capable device powered by a Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip. As with past Pixel phones, the story with this model is largely about the cameras — a 12.2MP main shooter and 16MP ultra wide angle lens that are powered by Google's best-in-case photo processing capabilities. The Pixel 5 also has a bunch of clever software features like Hold for Me, where the Google Assistant listens in when you're put on hold and alerts you when a live person is ready to take your call.

The Pixel 5 also comes with trial subscriptions to Google Play Pass and YouTube Premium. Verizon is throwing in a download of Marvel's Avengers game, where it will send Pixel 5 shoppers who sign up for unlimited plans with a unique link to get the game from Square Enix.

The Pixel 5 is currently available for pre-order. Verizon says the phone will ship around Oct. 29.