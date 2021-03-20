Google is fixing one of the worst things about Android — here’s how

The Google Play Store is getting a clever crowdsourcing upgrade that should improve app and phone performance for everyone, whether they contribute or not.

9to5Google uncovered an official Google support page for something called “app install optimization”, and while the feature isn’t live yet, the site notes that references to it are included in the latest release of the software, suggesting it’s not too far away.

According to the document, app install optimization monitors users’ usage when software is installed for the first time, allowing the company to learn which parts of any given app are most useful to the average Android owner. “This information is combined with data from other people who use the app to find trends and identify which parts of the app are most important to everyone,” the support document explains.

If you take something like YouTube as an example, the system might assess that most people use the app for consuming video content, and few use it for uploading video or live streaming. In that instance, the Google Play Store might prioritize downloading the video playback elements, and only provide the extras when actively required.

The benefit of this is, according to Google, three fold. Firstly, app installation times will speed up as you’re only getting the bits that most users actually need to get up and running. Secondly, it should reduce the amount of time it takes to open and run apps, because the lesser used features aren’t bogging things down. This, in turn, should “reduce strain on your device’s CPU, battery and storage.”

Google is keen to highlight that app install optimization doesn’t collect any personal information, and doesn’t look beyond the app it’s analyzing. All the same, it will be possible to opt out from being monitored via the settings menu of the Play Store, the support document says.

Interestingly, opting out doesn’t stop you from enjoying the upside of wider community app surveillance. “If you turn off app install optimization, your apps can still benefit from data gathered from other people,” the support document explains. Though obviously if everybody takes that approach, then the crowdsourced data ceases to exist and the benefits vanish along with it.

Again, this feature isn’t live at the moment, so it’s not clear how much of an impact it will have on app performance. While those with brand new, top-of-the-range Android phones might not notice the difference, it could be a game changer for those frustrated by poor performance on budget devices.