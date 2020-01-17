Google could launch two Pixel 4a models this year — including one with 5G

Google's next midrange phone could be its most advanced yet. A series of newly discovered Google device codenames hint at the possibilities of multiple Pixel 4a models launching this year — including one with 5G capabilities.

This discovery comes from XDA Developers, who found the codenames via the Android Open Source Project after receiving a tip from Twitter user akes29. As with previous Google Pixel releases, all of these possible new phones have codenames related to fish, adding weight to the possibility of them being the next set of Pixels.

One of the potential new devices is codenamed "sunfish," which may pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor found in other midrange phones including the Redmi K30 and Samsung Galaxy A71. XDA Developers believes this phone to be the standard, 4G-enabled Pixel 4a.

Here's where things get interesting. One of the other codenamed devices, "redfin," will supposedly pack a Snapdragon 765 GPU, which features an integrated 5G modem and is meant to allow for 5G even in a wider range of midrange devices. If there is indeed a 5G version of the Pixel 4a on the way, it could end up being one of the most affordable 5G phones yet.

Google's flagship Pixel devices typically release in the fall, with the company having debuted its midrange line in the spring of 2019 with the $399 Pixel 3a and $479 Pixel 3a XL.

We're expecting Google to follow suit this spring with the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL, which may sport punch-hole camera displays, square rear camera bumps, headphone jacks and fingerprint readers based on previous leaks and renders. If all of those features are joined by 5G support, the Pixel 4a series could make one of the best budget phones even better.