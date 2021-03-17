Get the iPhone 12 mini with unlimited 5G data for just $60/month

Get a new iPhone and save some serious money in the process. That's the motto behind Mint Mobile's latest offering, which is one of the best iPhone deals we've seen to date.

For a limited time, new customers can get the iPhone 12 mini with unlimited 5G data for just $60 per month. That breaks down to $30 per month for the iPhone 12 mini and $30 per month for 5G unlimited data over the span of 24 months. Given that most carriers charge as much as $70/month just for data (without the device), this is one of the best offers we've seen.

Mint Mobile is offering the iPhone 12 mini bundled with unlimited 5G data for $60/month over a 24-month span. That's one of the best deals we've seen from Mint Mobile, which operates on T-Mobile's network. You'll wind up paying just $30/month for the iPhone 12 mini and $30/month for the unlimited data. View Deal

If you're not familiar with Mint Mobile, the carrier holds a spot in our list of the best prepaid phone plans. The MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) offers nationwide coverage using T-Mobile’s network with surprisingly low rates for a lot of data. Sign up for Mint’s most popular plan, for example, and you get 10GB of LTE data plus unlimited talk and text for just $20 a month for the first three months of service.

It's after those three months are up that Mint's low rates come with a catch. If you go month-to-month with service, your rate increases to $35 a month. If you want that $20 rate to stay, you’ve got to sign up for a year of service. You can also sign up for six months for a slightly less generous discount, and there are 4GB, 15GB options and unlimited data options at Mint, too. You can read more about them in our Mint Mobile review.

As for the device, in our iPhone 12 mini review we rated it an affordable yet compact flagship. It features a 5.4-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080), A14 Bionic CPU, and 64GB of storage. It sports dual rear cameras — 12MP wide (ƒ/1.6) and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.4) — as well as a 12MP (ƒ/2.2) front camera.

There's no telling when this deal will end, so we recommend you take advantage of it now while you can. Also, make sure to follow our iPhone 12 deals coverage for more discounts on Apple's flagship phones.