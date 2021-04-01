Genesis X EV concept looks like an electric Dodge Charger from the future

Genesis, Hyundai's luxury offshoot, has unveiled the new Genesis X electric concept. And it looks more like a traditional internal-combustion car with an EV label slapped on the back.

Genesis is pushing environmental sustainability with the X. Not only is it electric; it uses upcycled materials to reduce its environmental impact. Unfortunately, 0-60 times or other performance metrics were not unveiled as this concept is more show than tell. That means there's no word on if this vehicle, or an offshoot, will ever go into production.

Due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Genesis has opted for a digital motor show to show off the Genesis X. The website brings up a 3D-rendered Genesis X that users can tour from home. While the 3D rendering is limited because it's in-browser, it's an impressive demonstration nonetheless. Do not expect Forza-levels of quality, however.

A defining characteristic is the two-line headlight motif that extends into the front fenders and all throughout the car.

"The Genesis X Concept can be described as the ultimate vision of Athletic Elegance, the inherent design language of Genesis," said SangYup Lee, head of Genesis’ global design in a press release. "The signature Two Lines theme and sustainable luxury will be blueprints for the futuristic designs and state-of-the-art technologies that Genesis seeks to adopt in its future models."

(Image credit: Genesis)

While the car is a two-door GT coupe, it's far from a small vehicle. According to CNET's Daniel Golson, who was able to see the car in person, it's "huge and very imposing in person." It's squat and boxy, with a "super-long and low clamshell hood." It's why we feel the car looks more like a futuristic Dodge Charger rather than an EV. It's definitely not something a company like Tesla would design. The bubble-hood is so large one would think there's a V8 engine underneath.

The bucket seats, along with the four-point seatbelts, means that Genesis is aiming to impress the enthusiast crowd. But given that sports car sales only account for 1.6% of the total U.S. car market, we'd be surprised if any of these features make it into a final production car.

(Image credit: Genesis Motor America)

The interior of the car is unlike any other Genesis before it. More akin to a sportscar, the Genesis X has a cockpit interior with all screens and information pointing towards the driver. The center console runs straight into the dash, similar to that in the 2020/2021 Corvette C8. While a little impractical, it's definitely cool. And, being a grand tourer, there does seem to be rear seats. Although, it may only fit small children.

The seats also use upcycled materials. The weave fabric is made up of leftover pieces of leather. That patchworked leather was used for the seatbelts, steering wheel and airbag cover as well.

While the Genesis X is only a concept, it does show what Hyundai is capable of, and why Apple at one point was once considering the Korean-brand to make the rumored Apple Car. While we're fairly confident this Genesis X will likely never see production, hopefully some of its design elements will trickle down into an enthusiast EV that can take on the upcoming Tesla Roadster.