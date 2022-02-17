GameStop in-store Xbox Series X restock coming Friday — how to get yours

It's been a rough month for Xbox Series X restock. However, all that's about to change as GameStop has confirmed it will have an in-store Xbox Series X restock on Friday, February 18.

As we've seen in the past, this will be a restock for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only. Based on the image in GameStop's announcement page, it appears the bundle could offer an extra controller, GameStop gift card, and 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Series X restock (coming soon)

Xbox Series X bundle: in-store @ GameStop

GameStop has confirmed that it will have Xbox Series X consoles available for purchase in select stores on Friday, February 18. The restock will be for PowerUp Rewards Pro members only.

Xbox Series X restock tracker — where to look

As per usual with GameStop next-gen console restocks, the Xbox Series X will only be available in a selection of pre-built bundles. GameStop's bundles usually contain additional items like an extra controller or a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. GameStop's tweet doesn't offer much in terms of details, but they do link out to a store locator.

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it's changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks.

Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate. If you sign up today, you'll have access to future restocks.

PowerUp Rewards Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has added one more — early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.

GameStop restocks — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.