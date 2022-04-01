GameStop confirms rare weekend PS5 restock — date, time and how to get yours

GameStop will have PS5 restock this week, but in a surprising twist the retailer will be selling fresh allocation of Sony’s in-demand next gen console over the weekend. This will be the first time the gaming specialty retailer has restocked the console outside of the working week.

News of this restock comes from Matt Swider of The Shortcut. Matt is one of the most trusted stock trackers around, with reliable sources across practically all major retailers. Multiple GameStop sources have confirmed to him that an in-store PS5 drop is set to be held on Saturday, April 2.

GameStop typically holds in-store restocks on Fridays, but has delayed things by 24 hours in this instance. The reason for this unexpected weekend drop according to a GameStop insider is because "no one will believe we are selling PS5s on April fools day" (that’s a genuine quote, claims Swider).

As is now standard with GameStop restocks, the retailer will only offer the console in pre built bundles and you'll need to be a PowerUp Reward Pro member in order to secure one. Swider reports there will be four bundles available during this GameStop PS5 restock, two that include the standard PS5 and two that include the PS5 Digital Edition.

PowerUp Reward Pro membership: from $15 @ GameStop

GameStop's PowerUp Reward membership already came with a host of benefits, but the retailer has announced that Pro-tier members will get early access to next-gen console restocks. If you're still after a PS5 or Xbox Series X, this could be $15 very well spent.



The cheapest bundle will cost $630 while the most expensive package will retail for $730. While a GameStop bundle is certainly not the cheapest way to score a PS5, at least GameStop always charges the combined retail price of the items within its bundles, so you won’t be getting price gouged.

It appears that almost all of GameStop’s 3,000+ U.S. locations will be involved in this restock. In the past some restocks have been limited to as little as three stores. We don’t have a definitive list of which stores will have stock just yet, but we’re expecting to get that news prior to consoles going on sale tomorrow morning.

This in-store restock will start from each individual store opening time (which could be as early as 8 a.m. local time) — but expect the most keen shoppers to start queuing before then. The demand for the PS5 has abated somewhat, so you likely won’t need to go to extreme measures like camping out but we still recommend arriving ahead of opening if you desperately want a console.

If you'd rather purchase your console online or don't want to stretch your budget to cover a pricey GameStop bundle, be sure to check our PS5 restock hub. This comprehensive guide is updated daily with the latest updates across all major retailers.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check