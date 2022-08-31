Free Covid-19 test kits end this week — here’s how to order yours before the deadline

This week is your last chance to order free Covid-19 rapid test kits courtesy of the United States government, and all the details you need to claim yours can be found below.

In January of this year, the government launched a new website (opens in new tab) which allows every household to order up to four free Covid-19 testing kits. It was a particularly useful resource as the omicron variant surged through the country, but it’s now been confirmed that the site’s ordering functionality will be suspended on Friday, September 2.

If you’ve not claimed your entire allotment of test kits, then make sure you do so before the deadline. The process is extremely straightforward, and takes only a few minutes to complete from start to finish. Plus, as noted, it's entirely free and the testing kits will be shipped directly to you via the United States Postal Service.

At-home Covid-19 tests: 4-pack for free @ USPS

All U.S. households are eligible to order up to four at-home Covid-19 rapid testing kit until Friday, September 2. The tests will ship for free via the United States Postal Service. These tests are self administered and give a result within minutes. They are a very useful tool to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 within your community.

CNN (opens in new tab) reports that the service is being suspended due to a lack of funding, and the Biden administration is instead opting to stockpile tests in anticipation of a surge in cases as we enter the fall and winter months. If Congress allocates more Covid-19 funding at a later date this service may be restarted, but as of right now the program will be shut down in just a matter of days, so make sure to claim your rapid testing kits before then.

If you’ve already claimed your allocation (or are reading this after the deadline has passed), you can still buy Covid-19 testing kits online . Plus, if you're enrolled in a private health insurance plan, you can get reimbursed for any tests you purchase online or in-store. Keep in mind that different insurers may have different rules on how to get reimbursed, so you'll want to check your private health insurance before making any purchases.

Where to purchase at-home Covid-19 tests online