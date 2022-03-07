All households can now order four free Covid-19 test kits — here's how

Americans can now obtain an additional four free at-home Covid-19 tests. Earlier this year, the Biden administration launched a website (https://www.covidtests.gov) that allowed Americans to order a maximum of four free at-home Covid-19 tests.

As of March 2022, U.S. households that already received a package of tests from the site are eligible to request a new package of tests.The rapid antigen tests can give results within 30 minutes. (No lab drop-off is required). The tests ship free via the United States Postal Service.

At-home Covid-19 tests: 4-pack for free @ USPS

If you're enrolled in a private health insurance plan, you can get reimbursed for any tests you purchase online or in-store. (Make sure to check out our guide on where to buy Covid-19 tests). Keep in mind that different insurers may have different rules on how to get reimbursed, so you'll want to check your private health insurance before making any purchases.

