All households can now order four free Covid-19 test kits — here's how

The rapid antigen tests can be taken at home

Americans can now obtain an additional four free at-home Covid-19 tests. Earlier this year, the Biden administration launched a website (https://www.covidtests.gov) that allowed Americans to order a maximum of four free at-home Covid-19 tests. 

As of March 2022, U.S. households that already received a package of tests from the site are eligible to request a new package of tests.The rapid antigen tests can give results within 30 minutes. (No lab drop-off is required). The tests ship free via the United States Postal Service.  

If you're enrolled in a private health insurance plan, you can get reimbursed for any tests you purchase online or in-store. (Make sure to check out our guide on where to buy Covid-19 tests). Keep in mind that different insurers may have different rules on how to get reimbursed, so you'll want to check your private health insurance before making any purchases. 

Where to purchase at-home Covid-19 tests online

