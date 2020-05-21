Fortnite Tenet trailer event: How to watch the world premiere

After recently hosting concerts from the likes of Travis Scott and deadmau5, Fortnite has a new special event: a world premiere trailer for the upcoming film Tenet. The game's Party Royale social space will play host to the latest trailer for the much-anticipated Christopher Nolan thriller, so get ready to hop on the battle bus if you want to be among the first to see it.

The Tenet premiere will be the second major event featured in Fortnite's Party Royale mode, which cuts out the guns and violence in favor of a chill social area where you can virtually hang out with friends. And since Fortnite is free on all platforms, anyone can get in on the action.

Fortnite Tenet event start time The Tenet trailer will debut within Fortnite Party Royale on May 21 at 8pm ET on the Big Screen, and will repeat at the top of ever hour.

Fortnite Party Royale: How to watch the Tenet trailer

In order to catch the world premiere of the Tenet trailer, simply boot up the game's Party Royale mode. The trailer will debut in the game world's Big Screen at 8PM ET, and will repeat at "the top of every hour," according to Epic Games.

Grab a front row seat in Party Royale for a world premiere!Catch the latest trailer for Christopher Nolan’s @TENETFilm at the top of every hour on the big screen starting at 8 PM ET.ʇnO sunᴚ ǝɯı⊥ ǝɹoɟǝq ʇı ǝǝS pic.twitter.com/ZiNfxaRQ7UMay 21, 2020

It's unclear when the new Tenet trailer will be available outside of Fortnite, so you should tune in if you want to see it ASAP. Fortunately, Fortnite is free to play on just about every platform imaginable, including PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android. Check out our guide on how to download Fortnite for more detailed instructions on getting it on your system of choice.

Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, Tenet is an action-thriller that has its main protagonist (who's in the afterlife) travel through time to prevent World War 3. The film's debut trailer from last year gives us serious Inception vibes, so fans of Nolan's 2010 dimension-hopping hit should take notice.

Tenet is currently slated for a July 17 release date, though it's unclear whether that date will be moved during the coronavirus pandemic, or if it will see a straight-to-video release. At this rate, we wouldn't be surprised to see the film in its entirety debut within Fortnite.