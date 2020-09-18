Fortnite Anderson .Paak concert: Start time, date and how to watch online

Fortnite Anderson .Paak concert time Fortnite's Anderson .Paak concert starts at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 19).

Rebroadcast times can be found below.

The Spotlight Series is back with tomorrow's Fortnite Anderson .Paak concert! Yes, following a hot summer of pop culture events starring the likes of Diplo and Young Thug — as well as a debut clip from Tenet, the game you can't play on an iPhone is back in the virtual live event business.

As you might expect, the continuation of Fortnite's events is connected to Covid-19, which continues to be a life-altering pandemic in America. Epic Games positions its concerts as a salve, stating "Due to the current world circumstances concerts are tricky and have left us missing that live show experience, especially the social connection of good music with good friends."

Paak has been heating up airwaves for years, breaking through with second studio album Malibu, his 2016 album that saw him collaborate with top-flight producers including 9th Wonder, Hi-Tek and MadLib. He also collaborated with Dr. Dre on the long-delayed 2015 album Compton.

Most recently, Paak's album Ventura — which features guest spots from André 3000, Brandy, Nate Dogg (posthumously) and Lalah Hathaway — won Best R&B album at the 2020 Grammys.

Those looking to stream and share the concert on digital platforms should know that Epic has allowed for this, but only for the window of Sept. 19 - 25, and only on YouTube. You'll also need to link your YouTube channel to your Support-a-Creator account. Full details are here.

Epic also told us to mark next Saturday in our digital calendars, as another Spotlight Series will air on Sept. 26.

How to watch the Fortnite Anderson .Paak concert

Looking to put down the Fortnite weapons and building equipment? From the Lobby screen, click Change in the bottom-right corner. Then select Party Royale mode, and then tap Accept. After you press Play, you'll want to head to the main stage and wait for the event.

If you miss the live broadcast there's going to be full rebroadcasts. The first is at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (Sept. 19) and the second will be on Sunday (Sept. 20) at 1 p.m. ET.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you don't already have Fortnite, the game is free to download on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, Mac and PC. Yes, you'll notice that while iOS is no longer listed, due to the corporate spat between Apple and Epic Games, Macs are still able to run Fortnite. That will end on Sept. 23, which coincides with the Fortnite: Save the World event.