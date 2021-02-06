Forget the MacBook Pro 2021 — this dock has every port and slot you need

Those following the MacBook Pro 2021 rumors know that Apple's next high-end laptop looks to be getting some of the ports it lost back in 2016, when Apple threw everything out for Thunderbolt 3 USB-C. But for those who don't want to wait, Razer's got a new option.

Meet the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, which has all the ports you could ask for — plus RGB lighting (syncing via Razer Synapse). And getting these ten ports in such a pretty package will cost you a lot: $329, to be exact.

Here's the full list of ports:

4x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C

3x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

Gigabit Ethernet

SD Card Reader

Headphone jack

Of those, the next MacBook Pro is rumored to get an SD reader. USB-C will stick around, and MagSafe will return.

(Image credit: Razer)

As for supported displays, the dock provides output to dual 4K panels at 60Hz or one 8K screen at 30Hz.

One of the TB4 ports, the SD reader and headphone jack are on the front while the rest are on the back. Even though Macs don't have Thunderbolt 4 yet, it should still support it. Razer Windows 10 and macOS laptop compatibility, provided you have a Thunderbolt 3 port.

The fine print of the Razer page notes that "for M1 MacBooks only one video output is supported." And that Intel-based Macs need at least a Thunderbolt 3 Portwhile also running macOS 11.1 (Big Sur) or later.

But for those who want all the ports, and a dock that fits in with your RGB desktop, this looks like a fine (albeit pricey) option.

Oh, and the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma will handily manage powering your PC, delivering up to 90 Watts over the TB4 port. That's because it has its own power input.