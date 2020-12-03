Forget the iPhone 12: Epic iPhone 11 deal takes $550 off right now

While the iPhone 12 gets its share of attention, the iPhone 11 remains a compelling alternative — especially considering that its price has dropped since Apple's new phones came out earlier in the fall. And now, a Cyber Week deal at Verizon lets you save even more on the iPhone 11.

For a limited time, Verizon has the iPhone 11 on sale for $299 when purchased online. That's $300 off and one of the best iPhone 11 prices we've seen. In addition to those savings, customers switching over to Verizon qualify for a $250 gift card, essentially knocking the price of the iPhone 11 down to just $49.

iPhone 11: was $599 now $49 @ Verizon

Open a new line with an unlimited data plan at Verizon and you can knock $300 off the price of an iPhone 11. A $250 Verizon e-Gift Card is also available if you are switching your cellular service to Verizon. This deal is only available online.View Deal

There are a few minimum requirements to take advantage of Verizon's savings. For the $300 discount, you've got to open a new line of data and sign up for one of the carrier's unlimited data plans. Credits appear on your bill spread out over 24 months.

The $250 e-Gift Card is only available to switchers, though existing customers who add a line can get a $100 e-card. Verizon's iPhone 11 deal ends this Sunday (Dec. 6).

The iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip that still outperforms many top Android devices. The phone also runs iOS 14, the latest version of Apple's phone software, and its two rear cameras take some very impressive pictures. You can also expect good battery life from the iPhone 11, which has been a trouble spot for some of the new iPhone 12 models.

