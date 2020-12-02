Forget Samsung Galaxy S21: OnePlus 9 Pro looks stunning in new renders

OnePlus didn’t think it was necessary to release a OnePlus 8T Pro earlier this year, for whatever reason. Thankfully, it looks like we will be getting a OnePlus 9 Pro, which is great considering what we've seen so far.

A new set of OnePlus 9 Pro renders have hit the web, and they’re showing off a very sleek looking phone that’s already getting us excited.

The renders have been created by LetsGoDigital, who collected all the different rumors and leaks to give us an idea of what the phone is going to look like. We’ve already seen some renders from OnLeaks, but these renders show off the phone in much more detail, and from every conceivable angle.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital/Concept Creator)

They’re not official, so there may well be changes once the OnePlus 9 Pro is actually released, but this gives us a great idea of what to expect when the phone launches early next year.

So far we don’t know all that much about the OnePlus 9 Pro, other than the fact it’s set to be a more premium version of the OnePlus 9. OnLeaks claimed the phone would have a 6.7-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the 6.78-inch OnePlus 8 Pro but larger than the 6.55-inch OnePlus 8T. And the display is curved at the edges, which has been the case on OnePlus Pro phones for years.

We should expect four rear cameras, as the renders showcase, complete with a high resolution wide angle lens, an ultra wide angle lens, and two more that seem to change from phone to phone. A 64MP camera has been rumored at OnePlus for quite some time, and it would be well suited on the OnePlus 9 Pro. Naturally, OnePlus has scrapped notches and pop-up cameras, so the front-facing lens should be the usual hole-punch affair.

(Image credit: Lets Go Digital/Concept Creator)

We’re also expecting the OnePlus 9 to come with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, which was just announced, plus 6 to 12GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of storage. The 9 Pro should offer the same, though it’s more likely to come with higher RAM and storage configurations. Both will undoubtedly come with 5G, given OnePlus’s commitment to the next-gen networks.

The OnePlus 9 release date is currently expected for March, which is several weeks earlier than normal, and we just hope that it's able to fix some of the problems we had in our OnePlus 8T review.