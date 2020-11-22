OnePlus 9 Pro just leaked — and it looks stunning

A week ago, we got our first look at the OnePlus 9, thanks to leaked CAD designs. Now, the OnePlus 9 Pro is getting the same treatment.

The render comes from reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks. And before we get into the details, it’s worth noting his caveat: this is a prototype, and subject to change. “The vast majority of its design is set in stone, but keep in mind that some small details, especially regarding the rear camera layout, may still change,” he writes.

In its current state, the OnePlus 9 Pro looks like an amalgamation of this year’s OnePlus 8 Pro and the more recent OnePlus 8T. From the front it looks basically the same as the former, with a hole-punch camera on the top left-hand corner, and the mixed blessing of a curved display. Meanwhile, it looks like the OnePlus 9 will copy the 8T by moving the camera module to the top left of the back.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Hemmerstoffer says that the current prototype “includes up to four camera lenses” and adds that two of them are enclosed in “huge mental rings which protrude slightly from the main camera bump.”

He adds that the handset is a 6.7-inch device with a glass back, with speakers on the bottom edge. The Alert Slider and power button are on the right side, with a volume rocker on the left. The OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly launch in March 2021, meaning it’ll emerge after the Samsung Galaxy S21, which Hemmerstoffer has pegged for January.

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

There’s nothing about internal specs, but it would be thoroughly surprising if the OnePlus 9 Pro didn’t launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 875 chip and at least 8GB RAM. Its predecessor, the OnePlus 8 Pro, came with 8GB RAM but with the option to up that to 12GB while doubling the storage at the same time. It also featured a 120Hz screen, and while the rumor was that OnePlus might be increasing the refresh rate further, an earlier OnePlus 9 leak stated that the company would be sticking with 120Hz after all.

Elsewhere, you can expect support for 65W fast charging, and an Android 11 based experience, courtesy of the company's Oxygen OS.

There's no word on cost yet, but OnePlus pricing has been creeping steadily upwards over the last few years. Just four years ago, the OnePlus 3T launched for a bargain $439, but this year’s OnePlus 8T emerged at $749 with the OnePlus 8 Pro starting at $899. Given the state of pandemic finances, hopefully OnePlus will keep prices steady in 2021, but we won’t know for sure until March.