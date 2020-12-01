Snapdragon 888 unveiled — meet the Galaxy S21 chip ready to fight iPhone 12

If you're planning on getting a new Android phone in 2021, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, expect to hear a lot about the Snapdragon 888. Qualcomm's latest mobile platform was briefly previewed today (Dec. 1) during the company's annual tech summit, and it figures to power most of the leading Android devices that come out in the next year.

We'll hear more about the Snapdragon 888 in the coming days, but Qualcomm's already talked up a few details about its new mobile system-on-chip.

As you'd expect, the chipset includes an embedded 5G modem, and this one — the Snapdragon X60 modem — supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G. That means Snapdragon 888-powered phones will be able to work on all kinds of 5G networks, regardless of the technology wireless operators are using.

The Snapdragon 888 also introduces improvements in both AI and mobile gaming. The new chipset features Qualcomm's 6th Generation AI engine powered by a new Hexagon processor that should deliver both improved performance and power efficiency when tapping into AI features. Updated Snapdragon Elite Gaming features are expected to deliver improved performance from the Adreno GPU included with the Snapdragon 888.

Mobile photography should also get a boost from Snapdragon 888, thanks to the updated Spectra ISP included with the chipset. This version of the Spectra ISP is faster, capturing photos and videos at 2.7 gigapixels per second or around 120 photos at 12MP resolution. Qualcomm says that's a 35% improvement over the ISP on the Snapdragon 865, the system-on-chip that powered this year's phones.

While Qualcomm never announces specific phones that will be using its new processors, phone makers including Motorola, OnePlus, Xiaomi and ZTE say that they'll include the Snapdragon 888 in upcoming handsets.

This is a developing story, and we'll include more details as they come out of Qualcomm's tech summit.