Forget iPhone 12 mini: Asus Zenfone 8 Mini design just leaked

The newest Asus Zenfone 8 leaks show Asus is pursuing an all-new design direction. And that it has its sights on the iPhone 12 mini.

Multiple sources have shown off some of the features of the Zenfone 8 Mini, the recently confirmed phone that aims to combine both a compact size and powerful specs. It seems that not only will the Zenfone 8 be a handsome handset, it will include the specs you'd hope for from a modern Android flagship.

The renders, which appear to be from a case manufacturer, show a pair of rear cameras on the back of the Zenfone 8. This is not many compared to the best Android phones, but is in line with the iPhone 12 and 12 mini. You can also see the phone uses a handsome graduated blue color, with an arrow pattern.

(Image credit: Gadget Tendency)

One other detail that has been confirmed by Asus is that the Zenfone 8 will be IP68 rated against water and dust. In practice, that means safe immersion in up to a meter of water. The Asus Zenfone 7 didn't have such a rating because of its flipping camera system that prevented full waterproofing.

(Image credit: Gadget Tendency)

Another expected feature for the Zenfone 8 Mini is a 4,000 mAh battery, while the larger version of the phone will use a 5,000 mAh battery. Gadget Tendency, the site which spotted the renders above, also mentions that the phone is going to have an under-display fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the side-mounted sensor on the Zenfone 7.

A recent Geekbench 5 browser entry for an Asus phone gives us an idea of the Zenfone's potential performance. The results showed a Snapdragon 888 and 16GB RAM combination, although that could be for the full-sized model, or a possible Pro version, rather than the diminutive 5.8-inch Mini seen in these renders.

The Zenfone 8 Mini launch day will be May 12, according to the countdown on Asus' website. While last year’s Zenfone 7 was impressive, it wasn’t sold in the U.S., making it an ineffective rival to other flagship phones.

The Zenfone 8 looks to be aiming much higher with its impressive chipset/RAM, and specifically at the iPhone 12 mini with the unique smaller design. We'll find out if this new direction will earn the Zenfone 8 Mini a spot on our best small phones guide once we get it in for testing.