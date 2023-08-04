England vs Nigeria live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 knockout game free online

The England vs Nigeria live stream will see the Lionesses look to book their place at the Women’s World Cup quarter-final as they face a Nigeria side that have already caused an upset at this tournament — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. BST / 5:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC via BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

England came into the Women’s World Cup 2023 under a cloud of injuries, having lost three key players (Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Fran Kirby) before a ball was even kicked. A sluggish 1-0 win against Haiti did little to settle the nerves, and when influential midfielder Keira Walsh was stretchered off with a knee injury against Denmark, England’s tournament looked in danger of spiraling. However, a scintillating 6-1 win over China, and the remarkable form of Lauren James, has the reigning European champions bouncing in this first knockout round having topped Group D with maximum points.

Meanwhile, Nigeria finished as runner-up in Group B at the expense of Canada and Ireland, and while the side only won a single group game, this result came against the odds as they beat joint tournament hosts Australia 3-2 to shock the home crowd. Nigeria will hope to flip the script once again when they face England at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. If the Super Falcons are to progress expect five-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year winner Asisat Osholala to play a key role. The Barcelona striker had a relatively quiet group stage, but is the squad’s talisman and is ranked as one of the best in her position in the world.

The England vs Nigeria live stream should be a thrilling encounter as both these sides look to secure a place in the quarter-finals. You won’t want to miss this one and below you’ll find all the details you need in order to watch the match online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch England vs Nigeria anywhere

England vs Nigeria live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

England vs Nigeria live streams by country

How to watch the England vs Nigeria live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a England vs Nigeria live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($5.99/month) in order to watch.

How to watch the England vs Nigeria live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Nigeria live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

How to watch the England vs Nigeria live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the England vs Nigeria live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch the England vs Nigeria live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the England vs Nigeria live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

How to watch the England vs Nigeria live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Nigeria live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

