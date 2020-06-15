Doom Patrol season 2 release date, trailer, cast and more

The World's Strangest Heroes are back in Doom Patrol season 2. The DC Comics superhero group returns and this time, they'll be on both HBO Max and original home DC Universe. Yes, Doom Patrol season 2 will be available on both streaming services, so now you really have no excuse to check out the cult favorite.

Doom Patrol follows the unlikely heroes of the titular team who all got their superpowers through tragic events and are shunned by society. The group is made up of Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero) and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade).

Their mentor, Dr. Niles Caulder aka the Chief (Timothy Dalton), treated them and gave them a place to live in his mansion.

In season 1, the Doom Patrol banded together to rescue Caulder from the omniscient, reality-bending Mr. Nobody (Alan Tudyk). However, along the way, they discovered the Chief was holding back a very dark secret — that he was responsible for the tragic events that gave them their powers. When season 2 kicks off, the Doom Patrol members are feeling betrayed and very, very small (more on that later).

Doom Patrol season 2 premieres with the first three episodes on both HBO Max and DC Universe on Thursday, June 25. Then, one new episode will be released every Thursday for the following six weeks.

Doom Patrol season 2 trailer

The trailer for Doom Patrol season 2 is geared toward both fans and potential new viewers. It begins with a re-introduction of the superheroes, with glimpses of their powers, and teases a big storyline with Caulder's daughter. The trailer also showcases the offbeat humor and kooky vibe of the show.

Doom Patrol season 2 cast

The Doom Patrol cast is led by actors playing the five superheroes and their onetime mentor, Dr. Caulder.

Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor: The former Air Force pilot has a negative energy entity living inside of him. After being badly burned from a plane crash, he is covered in special bandages to prevent the spread of the radioactivity emitting from his body. Bomer voices the character and appears as Larry without the bandages, while Matthew Zuk physically portrays him when wrapped in bandages.

Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele: The former NASCAR driver was in a car crash that destroyed his body, so his brain was transplanted into a robot. Fraser voices the character and appears as the human version of Cliff, while Riley Shanahan physically portrays him as a cyborg.

Diane Guerrero as Jane aka Crazy Jane: Jane is the dominant personality of Kay Challis, a young woman who has 64 distinct personalities from childhood trauma. An involuntary experiment gave each personality a different power.

April Bowlby as Rita Farr / Gertrude Cramp: The former Hollywood actress' cellular structure was altered into a gelatinous state after being exposed to a toxic gas.

Joivan Wade as Victor "Vic" Stone / Cyborg: The young man received cybernetic enhancements from his father Silas following an accident. He doesn't live at Doom Manor, but joins the team because of his longtime friendship with the Chief.

Timothy Dalton as Niles Caulder / The Chief: A medical doctor, he treated the members of the Doom Patrol and gave them residence in his mansion. He also orchestrated the events that caused the members to develop their powers as part of an effort to protect his daughter Dorothy

Other key members of the Doom Patrol cast include:

Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody: An omnipresent supervillain capable of traveling through dimensions and altering reality.

Julie McNiven as Sheryl Trainor: Larry's wife and the mother of his children

Kyle Clements as John Bowers: Larry's secret lover who also served in the Air Force. Tom Fitzpatrick portrays the character as an old man in the present.

Phil Morris as Silas Stone: Victor's father and a scientist who rebuilt him as a cyborg

Curtis Armstrong as Ezekiel: A talking doomsday prophet cockroach

Alec Mapa as Steve Larson / Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man: A tourist who undergoes Von Fuchs' enhancement procedure and is turned into a mismatched fusion of animal, vegetable and mineral

Charmin Lee as Elinor Stone: Victor's mother and Silas's wife

Alimi Ballard as Joshua Clay: A metahuman caretaker of the original Doom Patrol which he was an original member of

Tommy Snider as Ernest Franklin / Beard Hunter: A bounty hunter with the ability to track down individuals by consuming their facial hair

Jon Briddell as Darren Jones: An agent of the Bureau of Normalcy, an organization which once experimented on Larry after his accident

Devan Chandler Long as Flex Mentallo: A metahuman superhero that can alter reality in different ways by flexing specific muscles

Season 2 will introduce a major new character: Niles Caulder’s daughter, Dorothy Spinner, played by Abigail Shapiro.

Doom Patrol season 2 plot

Warning: Spoilers for season 1 ahead

Doom Patrol season 2 will pick up where season 1 left off, after the group defeated Mr. Nobody and discovered Dr. Caulder's dark secret — that he had caused the tragic events that gave them their powers, in an effort to protect his daughter.

At the start of Doom Patrol season 2, the heroes will have to find a way to grow up …both figuratively and literally. They were shrunk down to mini-size and are stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. They also have to deal with the feelings of betrayal by the Chief's revelation, while taking in the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner, Caulder's daughter. She may be the most powerful and dangerous of them all, since she has the power of imagination — she can imagine any creature and it will come to life.

Doom Patrol season 2 episodes

Doom Patrol season 2 will consist of nine episodes. The first three will premiere on June 25. The other six will air weekly every Thursday.

The first episode is titled, "Fun Size Patrol," and was written by Jeremy Carver and Shoshana Sachi.

