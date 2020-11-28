Best Cyber Monday MacBook deals 2020: MacBook Pro M1 on sale

Cyber Monday MacBook deals are here early. Spectacular deals are available now, including sales on the brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. The likes of Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy and other sites are competing in this battle for the best Cyber Monday deals.

The best MacBook Cyber Monday deal we've seen so far is the 2020 MacBook Air (Intel) down to $799, which is $200 off. On top of that, we're also seeing M1 MacBook Pro sales, and the pricier 16-inch MacBook Pro discounted by larger amounts.

It's unprecedented to see discounts this deep, but lucky for you we're here to keep an eye out all the latest MacBook deals. We'll be adding any good sales we come across on this page so keep checking in.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals – best sales right now

MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Taking home a 2020 MacBook Air for $200 less than its original price is the stuff dreams are made of. But, thanks to Best Buy, it's now a reality. This may no longer be the new kid on the block, but it's hardly aged at all and an absolute steal at this price. View Deal

New MacBook Pro MacBook Pro M1: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo

The new MacBook Pro M1 is powered by Apple's new M1 chip. That means it's a lot faster and delivers longer battery life than previous MacBook Airs. And now you can save $100 one of the best laptops you can buy.View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (Core i3): was $1,334 now $889 @ Walmart

Get yourself a Core i3 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 13-inch Retina Display. Walmart has it for one of the lowest prices we've seen, saving you $178 off the list price.View Deal

MacBook Air package: was $1,219 now $974 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has a package deal that bundles a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air with a sleek 13-inch laptop sleeve, the fantastic Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal, all for $245 less than the normal price.View Deal

Macbook Air (Early 2020): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ B&H Photo

Get the early 2020 MacBook Air with Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB memory and 256GB SSD in stylish Space Gray. B&H has it now for $200 off.View Deal

MacBook Air 2019 (512GB): was $1,699 now $1,149 @ B&H Photo

Adorama has the 512GB model of the 2019 MacBook Air selling for a whopping $550 off. The 13-inch Air has a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a capable 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (2020): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ B&H Photo

Get the Core i5 MacBook Pro in stylish Space Gray for $150 off at B&H Photo. This model boasts an Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, Intel Iris Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, as well as Apple's Retina Display and Touch Bar.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,999 now $1,769 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. This unit has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Amazon's taking $230 off as an early sale.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the latest MacBook Pro at Amazon. The 16-inch MacBook Pro is outfitted with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, along with the Touch Bar.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (512GB): was $2,799 now $2,449 at B&H Photo

Among the best MacBooks Apple's ever made, this higher-specced 16-inch MacBook Pro is $350 off, making it more affordable. It rocks a 9th-gen i9 processor, the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage – the perfect tool for content creators and designers.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (1TB): was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

Backorders available: If you want a current machine with plenty of power, you can save $350 on this fully loaded MacBook Pro. This 2020 16-inch MacBook boasts an Core i9 octo-core processor and 1TB SSD, making it one of the best Apple MacBook Pro deals we've seen all year.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" (2019): was $2,799 now $2,699 @ Adorama

Get last year's 16-inch MacBook Pro at a bargain at Adorama. The Space Gray MacBook comes with Touch Bar, 9th-Gen 6-Core Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M for graphics power. Save $100 in this early sale.View Deal

MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $899 @ B&H Photo

Currently back to $999: The new MacBook Air M1 is one of the hottest laptops around. It features Apple's new blazing fast M1 7-core CPU, which in our tests is absolutely phenomenal. It also comes with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Best Cyber Monday MacBook accessory deals

Syntech USB C to USB Adapter: was $18 now $6.79 @ Amazon

Still want to use your regular flash drive with your Thunderbolt MacBook? You'll need this two-pack of Thunderbolt 3 to USB 3.0 adapters, letting you bring one along and keep a spare back home.View Deal

USB-C Hub for MacBook: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon

Convert your MacBook's Thunderbolt ports into an array of more usable connections with this 7 in 1 adapter dongle. With two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port for 4K monitor, an SD/TF card slot and a USB-C charging port, it's a great way to add convenience to your MacBook without giving up any of the power offered by Thunderbolt connectivity.View Deal

Soundance Laptop Stand: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon

Improve your desk with this aluminum laptop stand, which puts your MacBook into a more ergonomic position and frees up desk space. And, because it's solid aluminum with the same silvery finish as the MacBook, it won't even change the style of your setup.View Deal

Magic Keyboard (Space Gray): was $149 now $139 @ B&H Photo

The Space Gray Apple Magic Keyboard gives you all of the typing comfort of an Apple keyboard, but with an extended layout, numeric pad and wireless connectivity. Now selling for $10 off.View Deal

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock: was $249 now $229 @ NewEgg (w/ code)

Nab this great Thunderbolt 3 dock along with a $20 discount at NewEgg using discount code 23BKFCYM3. This dock is made with MacBooks in mind, and features dual 4K HDMI output, 85 watt power delivery for charging as you use it, and lets you daisy chain up to 5 devices from one dock connection.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16" Case: was $19 now $10 @ Amazon

Currently back to retail price: Amazon's had this case discounted by $9, but it's currently back to $10 — though if Amazon's track record is any indicator it will be back down to $10 later. Get an extra layer of protection for your 16-inch MacBook Pro with the iCasso hard shell case and keyboard cover skin. The snap on shell protects your laptop from scratches and ding.View Deal

Cyber Monday MacBook deals — MacBook Air

The most affordable MacBook is the MacBook Air, a slim 13-inch ultraportable that even does well when pitted against the more powerful MacBook Pro. (See MacBook Air vs Pro: What's the best MacBook? ) And with a starting price of $999, it's the cheapest Mac laptop Apple sells.

The MacBook Air comes only in the 13-inch size, boasting a 13.3 inch Retina Display, up to a four-core Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It doesn't have the OLED Touch Bar seen on the MacBook Pro, but it does have Touch ID for secured signing on and authentication. It's also super portable, weighing just 2.8 pounds.

Last year we saw MacBook Air models selling for as much as $300 off, and there's no reason we won't see similar discounts for 2020.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

The MacBook Pro is Apple's more powerful laptop, and it comes in two sizes. There's the ultraportable 13-inch MacBook Pro model, and the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is often touted as more of a professional laptop, thanks to its larger size and more powerful components.

Made for portability, the 13-inch MacBook Pro weighs just 2.8 to 3.1 pounds (depending on the model) and boasts a 13-inch Retina display. It can be configured with Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, as much as 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage. Outfitted with Intel Iris Graphics and Touch Bar, it's an extremely capable laptop.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro normally starts at $1,299 with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. In recent sales events, we saw prices drop by $150 or more, and we expect similar discounts for the holidays.

The 16-inch model does more than just give you a bigger screen. Apple calls the 16-inch MacBook "the ultimate pro" and with configurations scaling up to a Core i9 processor and AMD Radeon Pro graphics, it's definitely one of the best laptops out there for creative professionals.

In addition to the 16-inch Retina display, the larger MacBook Pro features a Touch Bar and a spacious Force Touch trackpad. It can be configured with up to 64 gigabytes of RAM and a whopping 8 TB of storage.

And if you're still using a 15-inch MacBook Pro from years past, the 16-inch model packs that larger display into the same sleek 15-inch profile. So the screen size has changed, but the standard MacBook Pro dimensions have not, meaning it will work with whatever laptop bag, sleeve, or snap on case you've used with other 15-inch MacBooks.

Cyber Monday MacBook deals — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

Since competition over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season is fiercer than ever before, deals started early this year, and some are already offering sales now. Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are just a handful of retailers offering Macbook Cyber Monday deals, and we expect more discounts on MacBooks as we approach the holidays.

Amazon and Best Buy are two of our go-to stores for Apple products, but we can expect additional Cyber Monday deals from retailers like Target, NewEgg, B&H Photo and more. In addition, the pandemic will keep people from gathering outside brick-and-mortar stores, so we expect to see more Cyber Monday deals online than ever before.