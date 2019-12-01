The best Cyber Monday gaming deals of 2019

Some of the best Cyber Monday deals are on video games and game consoles. Whether you're looking to score a console on the cheap, build up your library or pick the perfect accessory, you stand to save dozens, if not hundreds, of dollars.

Highlights include the cheapest Xbox One bundle we've ever covered, as well as hit games like Gears 5 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Xbox, PS4 and Switch controllers are all available at steep discounts, as are gaming laptops and monitors.

You can also renew your Xbox Gold or PlayStation Plus membership — or try them out for the first time, if you're not a frequent online gamer. Xbox Gold in particular has an excellent 1 month for $1 deal, which we don't imagine Microsoft will top anytime soon.

Top 5 Cyber Monday gaming deals

The best Cyber Monday gaming deals to get now

Cyber Monday PS4 deals

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

This is one of the best Cyber Monday PS4 deals we've seen so far. Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-month membership: was $59 now $39 @ eBay

This membership offers a whole year of PlayStation benefits, including online multiplayer, free games, cloud storage and more. Amazon had the cheapest price until now, with eBay undercutting the popular retailer by $5.View Deal

Cyber Monday Xbox One deals

All Digital Xbox One S Console : was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

This killer Xbox One S bundle gets you three games for less than $200. The three games included are: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite Battle Royale (with added skins and in-game currency), and Minecraft. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Xbox One X Console: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One X console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition. Best buy also has it on sale at this price. View Deal

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One S Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Best Buy offers it for the same price. View Deal



You can get 1 month of Xbox Live Gold for just $1 right now. That equals out to roughly 3 cents per day—not too bad a price for a service you need if you want to play online.View Deal

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

New Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Starlink: was $419 now $299 at Best Buy This killer Switch bundle gets you the latest model with better battery life alongside free copies of Mario + Rabbids and Starlink.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 at Amazon

This bundle gets you the 2017 Nintendo Switch and a free copy of Nintendo's excellent Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older model with shorter battery life. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Gray) with $25 free Amazon credit (code 'UUDDLRLRBA')

Amazon is currently offering a free $25 credit with the Gray Nintendo Switch Lite, which is perfect for getting some cheap games or extra accessories. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle w/ Case: was $210 now $199 @ Walmart

There aren't many Switch Lite deals, and this one is admittedly pretty modest: You're essentially getting a $10 carrying case for free. Still, the Switch Lite is a pretty cool new console, and every portable console needs a trusty case to protect it.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69.99 now $63 @ Amazon

The Switch Pro Controller is a fantastic accessory, but it's also an extremely expensive one. Right now, you can get it for $63, or $7 off its usual price. It's a modest price break, to be sure, but it's the cheapest the controller has been in a while.View Deal

PowerA - Enhanced Wireless Controller (Black): was $50 now $34 @ Best Buy

Buying a quality third-party controller is a smart and easy way to shave down accessory costs, and PowerA has just the thing: an inexpensive wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch.View Deal

Cyber Monday game deals

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

One of the hottest games of the moment is now at an all-time price low. Walmart has the Star Wars: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition on sale for $49.99. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same game by $20. It's also an all-time price low. View Deal

God of War PS4: was $29.99 now $15 @ Walmart

Sony's breathtaking God of War reboot is one of the best PlayStation games ever made, and can be had for half price right now.View Deal

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for PS4: was $59 now $25 @ eBay

Best Buy is offering Sekiro for $35 off via eBay. That's a great savings on one of 2019's hottest titles, courtesy of From Software, makers of the beloved Dark Souls series.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Digital Only): was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the very best games of the last few years, if not the decade overall. This is among the lowest prices we've ever seen for it, so you'll need to act fast.View Deal

Forza Horizon 4: was $60, now $19.99 @ Best Buy

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the most versatile racing games to come along in quite some time, so if you want exciting on-road and off-road races through rough terrain and varying weather, check it out.View Deal

Resident Evil 2 for Xbox One (Digital Only): was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

This gripping horror remake is one of the best games of the year, and is a must-have at this price.View Deal

Gears 5 for Xbox One (Digital Only): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

If you want to add a new big, beautiful, and bold game to your library, Gears 5 is your best bet. Amazon currently has Coalition’s new third-person shooter on sale for $29.99. View Deal

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition: was $50, now $15 @ GOG

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt is one of the finest RPGs of this generation. Its two expansions are huge, and just as riveting as the main game. You can now get this deep, massive, enthralling game for $15 — a $35 savings — and enjoy it through the holidays and beyond.View Deal

Diablo III Eternal Collection: was $59 now $25 at Best Buy

This popular dungeon-crawling action RPG offers tons of enemies to battle and loot to collect, and is perfect for 4-player co-op either locally or online. View Deal

Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $2299.99 now $1799.99 @ Best Buy

The MSI GS75 Stealth gaming laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, and 1TB SSD. Best Buy currently has it on sale for $500 off.

CyberPowerPC Desktop: was $749.99 now $599.99 @ Best Buy

This gaming rig packs a Ryzen 5 3600 CPU, 8GB of RAM, an RX 580 GPU and a 2TB HDD + 240GB SSD for storage. For a limited time, it's $150 off at Best Buy.



Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor: was $500 now $329

This top-of-the-line 1080p gaming monitor is now on sale for Cyber Monday, and we've never see it at this low a price until today. It's got a 240Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync support and a 1000:1 contrast ratio.View Deal

Dell 27" G-Sync Monitor: was $599.99 now $329.99 @ Best Buy

This 27-inch 2560 x 1440 gaming monitor features G-Sync technology to minimize stutter and tearing for smooth graphics. It's now $270 off for Cyber Monday. View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made to game, complete with built-in speakers and a remote control. And it's $80 off at Walmart.View Deal

Asus TUF FX505 15.6" Gaming Laptop: was $849.99 now $579.99 @ Best Buy

The Asus FX505 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a GTX 1650 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory. Get it now for an all time low price. View Deal

Cyber Monday controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

Expand your wireless range and enjoy hours of comfortable gameplay with the Xbox One Wireless Controller. It works with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, and Windows 10. For a limited time, you can snag one for just $39.View Deal

PS4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The Sony PS4 features a multitouch, clickable touchpad for new gameplay possibilities. There's also a built-in speaker and stereo headset jack for upgraded audio options.

PowerA PS4 Charging Station: was $25 now $18 @ Walmart

The PowerA PS4 Charging Station charges two controllers at once, so you'll never run out of power during gaming sessions. It's a must for gamers looking to save space, time, and money. View Deal