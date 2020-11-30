The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2020

Thanks to Amazon Cyber Monday deals, hot products like Amazon Echo speakers, 4K TVs, the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods are all on sale.

Right now the top Cyber Monday deals at Amazon include the Fire HD 10 Tablet for just $79, the new 4th-gen Amazon Echo Dot for only $28 and Apple AirPods for a lowest-ever $109. (Amazon also had the AirPods Pro at its lowest price ever of $169 — we could this deal restocked at some point today.)

We recommend checking out Amazon Cyber Monday deals on smart home devices, headphones and kitchen appliances, too. But act fast: With prices this good, the best promotions are sure to sell out.

Below we've rounded up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. The best part? We'll be adding sales and availability information all throughout the day. Bookmark this page for the latest updates on stock, steals and our favorite deals.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Top deals now

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deal AirPods with charging case: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Apple's AirPods offer everything most users need from a pair of earbuds, including an iconic design, excellent audio quality and convenient connections to iOS devices. They're currently on sale for $109, the second-lowest price ever and $50 lower than the previous sale price.View Deal

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/44mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 processor, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can buy and it's currently $50 off.View Deal

All-new Kindle: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

Backorder: The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now $30 off — it's cheapest price ever — and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited. However, e-reader orders won't ship until Dec. 31.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Currently out of stock. Apple's best wireless earbuds have dropped in price, offering $80 in savings. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen. You get active noise cancellation, a customizable fit and water and sweat resistance. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The new Fire TV Stick Lite is a cheaper version of the Fire TV Stick. Like its pricier counterpart, this 1080p streamer supports HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG, but it lacks Dolby Atmos Audio and dedicated volume/power buttons. Otherwise, this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a cheap streamer. View Deal

Echo Dot With Clock (2020): was $69 now $38 @ Amazon

Backorder: The smart speaker offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. Not only is this the first time it's been on sale, but it comes with a free Sengled Bluetooth bulb. The deal is for the Glacier White or Twilight Blue colors.View Deal

Blink Outdoor: was $99, now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally or in the cloud, and has a two-year battery life.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

The 2020 Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $27.99. View Deal

Nixplay 10.1-inch digital photo frame: was $179 now $114 @ Amazon

One of the best digital photo frames is on sale today only for Amazon Cyber Monday deals. This 10.1-inch Wi-Fi frame lets you easily share photos via email or from your phone, and it syncs with Google Photos. Use it landscape or portrait mode.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution and speedier navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa, and play games for just $29.99. View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam: was $59 now $44 @Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam is a basic security camera. You've got to plug it into the wall, but it's easy to set up and connects to a 2.4-GHz Wi-Fi network. It's on sale for just $44.99 as part of the Amazon Cyber Monday deals event. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99 now $69 @Amazon

Backorder: Ring's most basic video doorbell is now on its second generation, and has 1080p video, motion detection, and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It's very easy to install and runs on either battery power or household current. It's now on sale for just $69.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

Access today's most popular streaming content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. From Netflix to Disney Plus to Sling TV, this Alexa smart device brings the convenience hands-free control of your favorite programs and movies to your living room. Plus, it comes with a free 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen. View Deal

Fire TV Recast DVR: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. It's now at its lowest price ever. Both the 500GB and 1TB models are on sale. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited: 3 months for free @ Amazon

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers three months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial before charging you $9.99/month. This deal saves you $19.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — TV deals

LG CX 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

Here's one of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've seen. Get the LG 48-inch CX Series 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,499. This is our favorite TV of 2020. It has an amazing display, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the best TVs we've ever reviewed. View Deal

TCL 40" Roku Smart TV: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Don't require a 4K TV? Amazon has the TCL 40-inch Roku Smart TV on sale for $179. This Amazon Cyber Monday deal is cheap enough that it won't break the bank. We also like that it features our favorite OS for streaming.View Deal

Sony 4K TV sale: up to $300 off 2020 TVs @ Amazon

Amazon is taking up to $300 off a wide range of 2020 Sony 4K Android TVs. After discount, these Sony TVs start as low as $448. Discounts are on the Sony X800H series (mid-range model). They feature HDR support and Alexa compatibility. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Laptop deals

Lenovo 3 Chromebook: was $279 now $262 @ Amazon

The 2020 edition of Lenovo's 11-inch Chromebook packs in an Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 32GB SSD with a 1366x768 display. It's rated for up to 10 hours of battery life. This will be back in stock on Wednesday 9 December, but third-party sellers are also available if you can't wait.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 2020: was $399 now $247 @ Amazon

Low stock: The bulk of Cyber Monday laptop deals will consist of machines like the budget friendly Lenovo IdeaPad. This laptop features a 14-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, AMD A6 APU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. It's designed for Internet-based work.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Headphone deals

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon

Today only, these Beats Solo 3 headphones are on sale in the entire range of colors at Amazon. They have a battery life of about 40 hours, and they can give you three hours of playback based on a five minute charge. This is their lowest price ever.View Deal

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Here's one of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've ever seen. Amazon has the AirPods on sale for just $109. That's $50 off and one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for Apple's popular earbuds. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Currently out of stock: The AirPods Pro are one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. They offer solid audio quality with active noise cancellation, sweat/water resistance, and intuitive touch controls. They're now on sale at their lowest price ever, once inventory returns.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Furniture deals

Leather executive chairs: deals from $39 @ Amazon

Upgrade your home office with a new office chair. As part of the latest Amazon Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has a wide range of office chairs on sale with prices starting as low as $39. The sale includes ergonomic chairs as well as stools. View Deal

L-Shaped Computer Desk: was $139 now $98 @ Amazon

Offer no longer available: This L-shaped computer desk offers enough surface space for everything from working to gaming. It features a sturdy metal frame and is made from environmental wood. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Smart home deals

iRobot Roomba E5: was $379 now $249 @ Amazon

The Roomba E5 is great for households with pets. It features dual rubber brushes that don't get tangled with pet hair. The brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. Plus, it has a high efficiency filter that traps 99% of cat and dog allergens.View Deal

Echo Dot: was $39 now $18.99 @ Amazon

Backorder: The Echo Dot is one of the best cheap smart speakers you can buy. The third-generation Alexa-powered device is at its cheapest price ever now that it's less than $20, delivering Alexa and good audio quality in a compact design.View Deal

Echo Show 8 w/ Food Network: was $104 now $64 @ Amazon

Backorder: The Echo Show 8 can be used to control other smart home devices, stream music, or catch up on the day's news. Home cooks will be glad to know that it comes with a free Food Network Kitchen subscription, so you can keep your Echo Show 8 on your kitchen counter as you recreate your favorite recipes. This will be back in stock on December 14, but can be ordered right away.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Gaming deals

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299 @ Amazon

Currently out of stock: The Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition is exactly what it sounds like — a full-fledged Nintendo Switch with an extremely appealing Animal Crossing theme. This system comes with a custom dock and Joy-Cons with colorful Animal Crossing designs. Even the Switch itself has some game-themed patterns on the back. This variant is usually hard to find, as you can see by the ever-changing inventory status.View Deal

Marvel’s Spider-Man: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition includes both the base Spider-Man game and its excellent The City That Never Sleeps DLC. You play as Spider-Man in a story-driven open-world superhero game, which puts a whole new spin on classic characters from the comics. It’s a steal at $19.View Deal

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: was $59 now $49

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. You can preorder the game now from Amazon and save $10 in the process. Orders will ship to meet the game's November 10 release date.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79 now $69 @ Amazon

Backorder: This top Razer gaming headset packs gel-infused ear cushions and a noise-isolating microphone to keep you comfortable and on top of your game for hours on end. It's currently $10 off and comes PS5-ready at launch.View Deal

Logitech G604 Gaming Mouse: was $99 now $64 @ Amazon

If you play MMOs, MOBAs, or other gaming genres where you need a ton of commands at the tip of your thumb — the Logitech G604 is the mouse you want. And at a $35 discount, the G604 is a no-brainer. It's comfortable to use, plays well across the board, and it can connect via USB dongle and Bluetooth.View Deal

Acer XB270H: was $499 now $379 @ Amazon

Backorder: The Acer XB271H is a 1080p gaming monitor with a robust color palette and a 144 Hz refresh rate. That means you'll be able to run games with frame rates well in excess of 100 frames per second. We especially like that you can orient it vertically.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Wearables deals

Apple Watch 6: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new 40mm Apple Watch 6 features a brighter display, new S6 CPU, and built-in blood oxygen sensors that support Apple's new Blood Oxygen app. It's the best Apple Watch you can get, so jump on this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS: was $249 now $119 @ Amazon

Keep track of your workouts with the Garmin Vivoactive 3, which is on sale for just $119.99 ($130 off). It offers built-in GPS and helps monitor your fitness level with various sports apps, including running, yoga, swimming, and more. You also get phone notifications and Garmin Pay contactless payments.View Deal

Apple Watch 3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Currently unavailable: The Apple Watch 3 is a great fitness tracker and smartwatch. The waterproof watch offers heart rate notifications, workout detection, Apple Music, and Siri support for a low price. It's occasionally $30 under the Apple Store's price when it's in stock — that's the second-best Apple Watch deal we've seen this year.View Deal

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

Back order: The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5, but packs a screen that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This mid-range Fitbit smartwatch is sleek, long-lasting and an excellent fitness accessory. The built-in GPS, push for Active Zone Minutes and unique music experiences are designed to make the Fitbit Versa 3 a great choice for most people.View Deal

Fibit Charge 4: was $169 now $119 @ Amazon

Black and Rosewood colors out of stock: The Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 4 is now on sale for just $119. That's $50 off and its lowest price ever. Fitbit's best fitness tracker has built in GPS, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, contactless payments, and is water resistant to 50 meters. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday — Kitchen appliance deals

Instant Pot Duo Plus: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

Fast or slow, the Instant Pot Duo Plus does it all. The 9-in-1 multicooker can sauté, sear and simmer all in one pot. The Duo Plus upgrades the bestselling Duo with three new programs: cake, egg, and sterilize. View Deal

OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction. It includes a 32-ounce (4 cup) capacity and uses a stainless steel mesh filter that's reusable and easy to clean. View Deal