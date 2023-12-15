Chiefs vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL Week 15 online and on TV, start time and odds

The Chiefs vs Patriots live stream catches an (8-5) Kansas City team looking to bounce back against a (3-10) New England squad trying to build off a strong win last week. Patrick Mahomes leads his Chiefs into Foxborough to take on Bailey Zappe and the Patriots for this NFL live stream.

Chiefs vs Patriots channel, start time The Chiefs vs Patriots live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 17.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 5 a.m. AEDT (Mon., Dec. 18)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

If the Patriots want to close out the 2023 season with some hope for next year, then the good vibes may have started with their 21-18 win over the Steelers last week. Quarterback Bailey Zappe led the offense to one of their best performances of the season, throwing three touchdowns for 240 yards on 19-of-28 passing. It was just his fourth career start and second of the season. He's now 3-1 as a starter overall.

Other than the strong play of their quarterback, there were a few other key contributors for the Pats. Running back Ezekiel Elliott racked up 140 yards of total offense with a receiving touchdown, while tight end Hunter Henry caught two scores and wideout JuJu Smith Schuster reeled in four passes for 90 yards. In total, four Patriots made a play of 15 yards or more in the win.

While the offense looks to have found something in New England, the defense will try to stay the course against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. If Kansas City fans are looking for a get-right game against a cellar-dweller, this may not be the matchup for them.

Especially since the Chiefs offense has struggled this season. They're facing a team that hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in five straight games while Kansas City is averaging a touchdown less per game than they did a year ago. Plus, Mahomes is coming off his third sub-80 passer rating game in four weeks. The two-time MVP has six such games this season. One more game like that and he’ll match his total from the last two seasons combined.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 8-point road favorites against the Patriots with an over/under of 37 points.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Patriots?

With nothing scheduled for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour until after the new year, we know that TayTay has some free time on her schedule. Time for embracing her two new passions; Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce and the game of football.

There have been no reports as to whether or not Swift will be at Gillette Stadium, but the educated guess is that Swift will travel to Foxboro to take in her seventh Chiefs game since her relationship with Kelce began.

The Kansas City now has their first losing streak in their Swift Era. They fell to the Packers two weeks ago with Taylor at Lambeau and lost last week at Arrowhead with Swift in the building as well.

The Chiefs are 4-2 when Swift is in attendance.

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Patriots the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Patriots game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV and allows you to watch every single Sunday afternoon regular-season NFL game. Sunday Ticket currently starts at just $79 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription. Right now, you can sign up for YouTube TV for just $50.99 per month for your first three months.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Patriots.

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Chiefs vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Patriots live stream starts Sunday at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Chiefs vs Patriots is available on the CTV Network in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chiefs vs Patriots live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Chiefs vs Patriots NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.