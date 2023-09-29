Chiefs vs Jets live stream: How to watch NFL Sunday Night Football week 4 online

This Chiefs vs Jets live stream may not be the quarterback matchup that NBC was looking for when the schedule came out, but anytime you put Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and (cough) Taylor Swift under the bright lights of prime time in the New York Market, you know the NFL live stream is going to be worth your attention.

Chiefs vs Jets channel, start time The Chiefs vs Jets live stream airs, Sunday, Oct. 1.

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV

First off, yes, Taylor Swift is rumored to be in attendance for this game to cheer on her alleged romantic interest, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce. So if you are a Swiftie, congrats! If you are not and you are bracing for the many reaction shots of her in a luxury suite, then you’re just going to have to shake, shake, shake it off, and focus on the play on the field.

The Chiefs go into Meadowlands at 2-1 on the season and fresh off a 41-10 blowout against the Bears. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes is back to his usual ways of tearing up opposing defenses. He’s posted a 99.5 passer rating so far and spread the ball around to just about every one of his receivers. Kansas City has eight receivers with at least seven catches on the year. Compare that to the Jets who have four.

One thing Mahomes is doing more than usual is running the football. He has 103 rushing yards on 16 carries this season. That puts him on a pace to set a new career-high rushing total by 185 yards.

That scrambling ability may come in handy as the Jets’ pass defense is nothing to scoff at. Defensive backs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed and Michael Carter all have sub-90 passer ratings when targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Safety Jordan Whitehead still has a share of the league lead with three interceptions, all coming in week one against the Bills.

However, the other side of the football has been getting most of the press. Quarterback Zack Wilson has struggled, to put it kindly, since taking over just four snaps into the season, when four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers went down with a ruptured Achilles. Wilson leads an offense ranked last in the league in both points and yards while his passer rating (57) is the worst in the league. The Jets (1-2) suffered their latest loss of the season last week, falling to the Patriots, 15-10.

Draft Kings has the Chiefs as big 9-point road favorites against the Jets. The over/under is 41.5.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Chiefs vs Jets the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Jets live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT on Sunday, Oct. 1.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Jets.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chiefs vs Jets on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chiefs vs Jets live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Jets live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Chiefs vs Jets live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.