Chiefs vs Chargers live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream features two teams that have had their struggles this season. Kansas City started out the year going 3-4 while questions started to swirl about whether or not the league had figured out Patrick Mahomes. Since then the Chiefs have won six straight.

The Chargers meanwhile started out the season hot going 4-1. L.A. then went the month of November without recording back-to-back wins, before winning their last two. Both the Chiefs and Chargers hope this NFL live stream is another step to putting their struggles well behind them.

Chiefs vs Chargers channel, start time The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream is Thursday (Dec. 16)

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX or NFL Network via Sling or Fubo.TV, or on Amazon Prime

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free



The Chiefs (9-4) are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and that success is mostly because their defense has been dominant. Kansas City has held opponents to under 18 points in six straight weeks and less than 10 points over the last three games. Defensive end Alex Okafor is coming off a sack and a half performance against the Raiders in the Chiefs' 48-9 win last week, while safety Tyrann Mathieu came up with his third interception of the season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is coming off his best game in weeks, however both his last two "good games" have come against the Raiders. Since November 14, Mahomes has thrown seven touchdowns, all of them have come against Vegas. In his other two games over that span, he's thrown two interceptions and no touchdowns.

The Chargers (8-4) are hoping to get the same kind of production from Justin Herbert that they did back in week three, when L.A. beat the Chiefs 30-24. Herbert threw the game winning touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 32 second left in the game for the Chargers to take the 30-24 victory. The score was just one of Herbert's four touchdown passes on the day.

Los Angeles is hoping this games will result in their third straight win, matching their longest winning streak of the season. Last week, L.A. beat up on the Giants with a 37-21 win. The Chargers led the game 37-7 early in the fourth quarter before allowing 14 fourth quarter points.

The Chiefs are 4-point favorites against the Chargers. The over/under is 51.5.

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in the US

In the US, Chiefs vs Chargers is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday (Dec. 9). It's also on Amazon Prime Video.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Chiefs vs Chargers game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

The 11 TNF games can be streamed through Prime Video and Twitch, and they will also be the exclusive streamer for a Saturday regular season game in the second half of the season.

Chiefs vs Chargers live stream for free

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local GMT on Friday morning. Those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL.

Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Canada

