Chelsea vs Wrexham: How to watch FC Series game online for free

It's time for the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream, which pits these British teams against each other in a U.S. summer showdown as part of the FC Series.

Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream takes place today (July 19).

► Time 1 a.m. BST (July 20) / 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. AEST (July 20).

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

• U.K. — Watch on the Chelsea app

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea should be favored to win this game handily. The London club may have had a rough year with new ownership, but they're still considered one of the best teams in the world. They're loaded with talent and have hired new manager Mauricio Pochettino to right the ship this season.

But that's not the story that will be on most viewers' minds. Instead, the focus will be on Wrexham, who have become a darling of the sports world thanks to the hit TV show Welcome to Wrexham. The Welsh side owned by stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have already made huge strides since the two took over and now will look to shock everyone by taking down the Blues in North Carolina. You won’t want to miss a moment of the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it from around the world below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham anywhere

The Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Chelsea vs Wrexham live streams by country

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream on ESPN Plus through the ESPN App on a range of devices. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service). ESPN+ is available for $9.99 a month or $99 a year.

Even better ESPN Plus is available in a bundle with both Hulu and Disney Plus for $12.99 a month. That gets you all of the ESPN Plus events, top Hulu shows like The Dropout and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the Disney Plus library of classic Disney and Star Wars content. You can also pay $19.99 and lose the ads on Hulu and Disney Plus.

If you already use ESPN Plus but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham AFC live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream in the UK

Football fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream by signing up for the official Chelsea app. You can download the app for Android or iOS and watch all of Chelsea's pre-season matches for free. You'll just need to sign up for an account to use the app.

And for Wrexham fans, there are a few options. In Wales, you can watch on S4C Clic or Sgorio on YouTube or Facebook.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream on beIN Sports, which has the rights to this pre-season friendly.

You might already have beIN as part of your cable package, but if not you can sign up for a standalone subscription which will cost you AUD $14.99 per month, or AUD $129.99 annually.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on Paramount Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream in New Zealand

Football fans in New Zealand will be able to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream by signing up for the official Chelsea app. You can download the app for Android or iOS and watch all of Chelsea's pre-season matches for free. You'll just need to sign up for an account to use the app.

The broadcast will start 30 minutes before kick-off, so you can tune in as early as 11:30 a.m. NZST.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Chelsea vs Wrexham preview

Chelsea have been one of the most dominant clubs in the world over the past few decades. The Blues have won multiple English Premier League titles and even conquered Europe on more than one occasion. But new ownership came in last year, and with it came some growing pains. The club went through three managers in one season and finished 12th out of 20 in the Premier League — their lowest finish in nearly 30 years.

Wrexham, meanwhile, have suffered no such growing pains with their new owners. Since the Hollywood duo of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over the club, the successes have started rolling in. The club nearly secured promotion back into the English Football League in their first year as owners, and then finally succeeded in winning the English National League last year to secure their spot in the EFL League Two for the 2023-2024 season. They also had a Cinderella run in last season's FA Cup that was cut short in a thrilling replay match against Sheffield Utd.

But despite trending up, securing a championship and stealing the hearts of many with a hit TV show, beating a Premier League club is going to be a tall order. While Reynolds and McElhenney have given the Welsh side a much-needed cash infusion, it pales in comparison to the money and talent Chelsea have behind it.

So will it be an expected beatdown by the Blues? Or will Wrexham pull out another Hollywood ending and win a shocking result? You'll have to watch the Chelsea vs Wrexham live stream to find out.