Chargers vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 online

The Chargers vs Vikings live stream pits two teams that did not expect their seasons to start this way. Despite being considered playoff contenders coming into the season both Los Angeles and Minnesota currently are without a win through two weeks. In theory, one of these stumbling teams is finally going to get things back on track in this NFL live stream.

Chargers vs Vikings channel, start time The Chargers vs Vikings live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 24.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 25)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

Last season, both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings were playoff teams. The Vikings even won the NFC North and both recorded at least 10 wins. But if you took a closer look, both teams maybe got a bit lucky. Over the course of 17 games, the Chargers only scored seven more points than their opponents and the Vikings were actually outscored by their opponents despite only losing four games.

This season, that luck has run out. The Chargers blew a late lead in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and then lost in overtime to the Tennessee Titans after blowing a 21-17 lead in the final minutes of regulation. Despite having arguably a top five offense, things are not sunny in Los Angeles, as the Chargers defense is one of the worst in the league. Head coach Brandon Staley is already on the hot seat and may need a win to keep his job.

Luckily, for Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, he can probably afford a loss — not that he'll want to. The 0-2 start isn't great but after winning a division title last year, his first as a head coach, he has some breathing room. Unfortunately for him, his team looks an awful lot like the Chargers. The Vikings are second in the entire league in yards per play thanks to quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the defense struggles to get stops when they are needed.

Personally, I don't expect that to change on Sunday, but the Vikings' defense might just be good enough to eke out a win given how bad the Chargers' defense is. According to DraftKings, the Chargers are just 1-point road underdogs with an over-under of 54 points. Expect this to be a high-scoring but close game.

How to watch Chargers vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

Chargers vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Vikings live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 24.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Chargers vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Chargers vs Vikings.

Chargers vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chargers vs Vikings on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chargers vs Vikings live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL at 6 p.m. BST on September 24.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Chargers vs Vikings live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season in Canada, including the Chargers vs Vikings live stream. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Chargers vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Chargers vs Vikings NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Chargers vs Vikings NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.