Chargers vs Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 online

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream features a Kansas City team looking to make it six wins in a row overall and four straight against their AFC West rival. If there was a time for Justin Herbert and the Chargers to end that streak though, it would be now. Kansas City's offense is sputtering and Herbert's play has put him among the league's best quarterbacks. The stage is set for this NFL live stream and the latest installment of this fierce AFC West rivalry.

Chargers vs Chiefs channel, start time The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream airs Sunday, Oct 22.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Oct. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

The Chargers had their own modest win streak snapped last week then they fell to 2-3 following a 20-17 loss to the Cowboys. Herbert and the Chargers had a shot with the ball back after a Dallas go-ahead field goal just before the two-minute warning. However, hopes of even a game-tying drive were quickly dashed. Herbert took an 8-yard sack and on the very next play threw an interception to seal L.A.’s fate.

That interception was a rare occurrence for Herbert this season as he’s thrown just two picks this year. His ability to protect the football has helped him post the fifth-best rating in the league at 101.7.

If Los Angeles is going to get back in the win column this week though, their offense will have to hit its stride. And their passing defense will need to step up in a big way. The Chargers have allowed the 6th highest opponent passer rating coming into this game at 100.2 while they also allow the second most yards per attempt (8.5 YPA) on the season. To top it all off, they have only come up with three interceptions — the second-fewest total in the league.

The Chiefs (5-1) will play host to the Chargers this week after a low-scoring affair last week against the Broncos. Kansas City came out on top of that one 19-8, marking their sixth-straight win. Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes threw for over 300 yards for just the second time this season, completing 30 of his 40 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

Running back Isiah Pacheco and tight end Travis Kelce are also coming off big performances in the win over Denver. Pacheco tallied 98 yards of total offense on 16 rushes and six receptions, while Kelce put up his best numbers of the season. The four-time All-Pro reeled in nine passes for 124 yards and yes, Taylor Swift was in attendance to watch Kelce dominate.

Despite the win streak, Kansas City is not putting up numbers like we’ve seen in the past. Through six weeks of the season, they’ve scored more than 24 points just twice. They had doubled that output through six games a season ago and they’re scoring five points per game fewer than last year.

DraftKings has the Chiefs as 5.5-point home favorites against the Chargers. The over/under is 48. Mahomes is 7-2 against the Chargers for his career.

Will Taylor Swift attend Chargers vs Chiefs?

Pop icon Taylor Swift has made it to three Chiefs games since her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce began to blossom. In the Swift Era, the Chiefs are 3-0 with her in attendance.

However, while Swift has been the subject of many cutaways on NFL broadcasts for FOX, NBC and Amazon Prime, she has yet to attend a game produced by CBS. Tracy Wolfson, sideline reporter for CBS says she “ expects to see [Swift] there ” for Chargers-Chiefs. We expect Swift to attend.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs from anywhere

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Chiefs game is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chargers vs Chiefs.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Chargers vs Chiefs on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Sunday, October 22 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Chargers vs Chiefs is available on CTV (select markets) and RDS2 (French language).

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Chargers vs Chiefs NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.