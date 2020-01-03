CES 2020: All the latest news from tech's biggest show

CES 2020 hasn't even kicked off yet, but we've already seen some huge reveals just ahead of the official start of tech's biggest annual showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's CES is shaping up to be one of the most monumental yet, with an expected 175,000-plus attendees and more than 4,400 companies coming to town to show off the hottest upcoming tech products and services of 2020.

There are a number of big trends to watch out for during CES 2020, including foldable phones and laptops, a ton of 5G-enabled gadgets, 8K TVs and some of the most innovative smart home and wearable devices yet.

We'll be compiling all of the biggest news and reveals of CES 2020 right here, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for a taste of the most exciting gadgets to come.

CES proper kicks off on Tuesday, January 7 and runs all the way through Friday, January 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That's when the show floor will be open for attendees to get their hands on a ton of different gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to automotive products and smart devices.

However, expect big CES news well ahead of the 7th. Plenty of companies, including Samsung and Lenovo, are announcing products before the show kicks off, and there are major press conferences kicking off as early as Monday, Jan 6.

CES 2020 press conference schedule

Mark your calendars: Here's when some of the big players are holding press events during CES week. The majority of the news conferences are held on the Monday before CES officially opens.

LG: Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST Panasonic: Monday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST Qualcomm: Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST TCL: Monday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST Toyota: Monday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST Intel: Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST Impossible Foods: Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST Sony: Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST

Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST Samsung: Monday, Jan. 6, at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST

Top 5 CES 2020 stories right now

(Image credit: Samsung)