CES 2020: All the latest news from tech's biggest show

CES 2020 hasn't even kicked off yet, but we've already seen some huge reveals just ahead of the official start of tech's biggest annual showcase in Las Vegas, Nevada. This year's CES is shaping up to be one of the most monumental yet, with an expected 175,000-plus attendees and more than 4,400 companies coming to town to show off the hottest upcoming tech products and services of 2020.
There are a number of big trends to watch out for during CES 2020, including foldable phones and laptops, a ton of 5G-enabled gadgets, 8K TVs and some of the most innovative smart home and wearable devices yet.
We'll be compiling all of the biggest news and reveals of CES 2020 right here, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back often for a taste of the most exciting gadgets to come.
CES 2020 dates
CES proper kicks off on Tuesday, January 7 and runs all the way through Friday, January 10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. That's when the show floor will be open for attendees to get their hands on a ton of different gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to automotive products and smart devices.
However, expect big CES news well ahead of the 7th. Plenty of companies, including Samsung and Lenovo, are announcing products before the show kicks off, and there are major press conferences kicking off as early as Monday, Jan 6.
CES 2020 press conference schedule
Mark your calendars: Here's when some of the big players are holding press events during CES week. The majority of the news conferences are held on the Monday before CES officially opens.
- LG: Monday, Jan. 6, at 11 a.m. EST/8 a.m. PST
- Panasonic: Monday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST
- Qualcomm: Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST
- TCL: Monday, Jan. 6, at 3 p.m. EST/Noon PST
- Toyota: Monday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. EST/1 p.m. PST
- Intel: Monday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST
- Impossible Foods: Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
- Sony: Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST
- Samsung: Monday, Jan. 6, at 9:30 p.m. EST/6:30 p.m. PST
Top 5 CES 2020 stories right now
- Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite, which are entry-level versions of the company's latest flagship phones. Despite their more modest internals, these handsets pack 6.7-inch, 2400 x 1080 Super AMOLED displays and triple-lens cameras.
- LG has taken the wraps off of its Real 8K TV lineup, which will include two OLED models at 77 and 88 inches as well as a variety of LCD options at smaller sizes. There's no price or release date just yet for these models, but we look forward to getting eyes-on at CES 2020.
- OnePlus has given a sneak peek at its Concept One phone, which sports what OnePlus is calling an "invisible camera" that can be covered up by color-changing electrochromic glass. While it's still currently in the Concept phase, we're hoping to see more from OnePlus at CES 2020.
- Samsung is teasing its Neon "Artificial Human" project for CES 2020. Will this be the next evolution of Samsung's Bixby AI, or something more? We should know by Samsung's CES press conference on January 6.
- Segway has unveiled its new S-Pod, which is a giant rideable chair that looks like something Professor X would rock. You can navigate in it via a joystick while speeding around at up to 24 miles per hour.