Call of Duty: Warzone 'current day' Verdansk map is dead — so what’s next?

Sorry, Call of Duty: Warzone fans, but the Verdansk map as you know and love it is gone forever. That's because Amos Hodge, associate creative director at Warzone developer Raven, has declared the current-day Verdansk map’s nuking is permanent.

"Players don't know it, but current day Verdansk, they'll never play in that state again," Hodge said in a video detailing the new 1984 Verdansk map. "Current day Verdansk is gone and it's not coming back."

For those of you not familiar with the Call of Duty: Warzone changes, on April 21 the modern day Verdansk map was effectively destroyed in an event which saw it incinerated by a nuclear blast making the move to Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Rather than move to a whole new location, Raven and Infinity Ward have pulled Warzone back into a 1980s themed version of Verdansk, delivered via a 25GB patch, that introduces a new limited-time mission, operators, weapons and a quartet of multiplayer maps for Call of Duty: Cold War.

While the new 80s Vedansk map shares its predecessor’s name, it’s rather different with a new layout and seven new locations mixed in with the five existing ones. For people who’ve plowed hours upon hours into Warzone’s take on the ever-popular battle royale multiplayer mode, the new map could be a refresh they’ve been waiting for.

However, a definitive ‘no’ on a return to the original Verdansk map opens up questions as to where Warzone could go next with other seasons. The Call of Duty range of games span from the First World War to near-future warfare taking place in space.

Battlefield 6 is tipped to take place in the near-future so Warzone could ape that, or it could go the other way and dip back into 20th century history and go back to Call of Duty’s WW II roots.

As ever, time will tell. But the 80s Verdansk map should keep Call of Duty players occupied for the time being.