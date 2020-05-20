Call of Duty 2020: Reveal, release date, leaks, trailer and news

Another year means another Call of Duty game, so we're tracking all things Call of Duty 2020. The long-running military shooter franchise has received one new installment every year since 2003, and 2020 will be no exception. While we don’t know a ton of definitive information about the next Call of Duty installment just yet, we have heard some reliable tidbits here and there, and we’ll probably get a full reveal sooner rather than later.

Whether you intend to dive headfirst into the military thriller campaign or blast your way through the game’s perennially popular multiplayer modes, you’ll want to stay abreast of Call of Duty 2020 news. Here’s what we know so far, and what we’d like to learn over the next few months.

Call of Duty 2020 reveal

When will Activision reveal Call of Duty 2020? Pretty soon, if history is any indication. Activision has announced many previous Call of Duty games either at standalone events in May, or at the E3 conference in June. While we won’t have any in-person events this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many companies have turned to online events instead, and there’s no reason why Activision shouldn’t follow suit.

Call of Duty 2020 leaks

The latest information we have comes from a fairly reliable Call of Duty leaker on Twitter, who goes by the handle of @okami13_. He recently released a mockup poster with Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War printed on it. (It’s not an official poster by any means; it’s just photoshopped text on existing Call of Duty box art.) This is as good a guess as any for the title of the next game.

Okami is also known for leaking information just a few days before an official announcement, as he did with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered campaign. If his Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War information is correct, we could expect to see a confirmation soon; if not, it’s best to take this, like any potential leak, with a grain of salt.

Call of Duty 2020 trailer

Naturally, as the game hasn’t been announced yet, Activision hasn’t released a trailer for the game. There’s not much we can do except to wait it out; if the leaks are accurate, we’ll see at least a teaser trailer sooner rather than later.

Call of Duty 2020 title

As stated above, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War is currently the most likely contender for Call of Duty 2020’s official title. This would represent something of a break in tradition, however, as Black Ops games have always been numbered up until now.

Fans may remember the particularly egregious numbering in “Black Ops IIII,” but Call of Duty: Black Ops IIIII: Cold War seems like a bridge too far, even for this traditionally over-the-top series.

In the meantime, fans can play Call of Duty: Warzone, a free-to-play battle royale game that’s, surprisingly, much more fun and inspired than a lot of recent full installments in the Call of Duty series.