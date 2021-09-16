Burnley vs Arsenal live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will see Arsenal attempt to build on their first victory of 21/22 Premier League season last weekend against Norwich. Burnley, on the other hand, are still searching for their own first win of the season; could they claim it against the Gunners?

Burnley vs Arsenal live stream, date, time, channels The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream takes place Saturday, September 18.

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on NBCSN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Burnley are one of only four sides in the division yet to win a game. Sean Dyche's men are the masters of playing unattractive but effective football, but so far this season they've looked bereft of ideas or any real quality. Their sole point of the season came in a 1-1 draw against Leeds, but they badly need to get three on the board soon.

Arsenal were in a similar position without a win of their own until last week, when they finally got their season underway with a 1-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Norwich. This fixture is another must-win for under-pressure manager Mikel Arteta, especially with a North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur to follow next weekend.

With a lower-league cup draw against AFC Wimbledon in midweek, Arteta will have no excuse not to field the strongest possible squad against Burnley. Important players like Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, and Nicolas Pepe will surely all play a part. Captain Granit Xhaka will miss out though — he's still suspended — and Mohamed Elneny will also be absent due to injury.

Will Burnley claim their first victory of the season or will Arsenal begin to build some form? You can find out what happens by watching a Burnley vs Arsenal live stream — and we'll show you how to do that below. And don't forget to check out our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub for information on all 380 games this season.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Burnley vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream on the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) and on the NBCSports.com website.

To access the action, you'll need to subscribe to one of two special passes. The Matchday Pass costs $39.99 and will show 140 live matches, while the more comprehensive Premier League Pass is $64.99. This will include all 380 matches on-demand, and totally ad-free. Plus, you get highlights and analysis packages, including some from Sky Sports in the U.K.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBCSN. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including NBCSN, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC and NBCSN. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and NBCSN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Bad news for Brits — there's no Burnley vs Arsenal live stream; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Burnley vs Arsenal) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Burnley vs Arsenal live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.