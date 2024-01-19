Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream will have a huge impact on the relegation battle, with both teams looking over their shoulders. The match is also set to herald the return of a star center forward — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN .

Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place on Saturday, January 20.

► Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan 21)

• U.S. — Peacock, NBC

• U.K. —Sky Sports

The big news for Brentford is that Ivan Toney is now able to return after an eight-month ban for gambling violations. Boss Thomas Frank has already confirmed that the striker will captain the Bees. There is no doubt Toney’s presence will be a huge boost to a team that has been struggling for a large part of the season, but his match sharpness remains a doubt. Yoane Wissa is away on AFCON duty.

Nottm Forest go into the weekend just one place and one point ahead of their rivals, and in the better form, having beaten Newcastle and Man Utd in their last two Premier League outings. They also overcame Blackpool after after extra time in a midweek FA Cup replay. Will the extra rest help their opponents, particularly as the Tricky Trees have a number of players at the Africa Cup of Nations?

Read on to for details on how you can watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream from anywhere. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

The Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, and on NBC's cable channel itself. To tune into Peacock, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

The match is also on NBC which you can watch through your cable package or with an OTA cable replacement service such as Sling or FuboTV.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Soccer Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan, bringing it down to CAN$18.33.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brentford vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week / $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.