Bose Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and on sale for $79

The Bose SoundLink Micro is one of Bose's least expensive speakers. Thanks to Amazon, it's now cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Bose SoundLink Micro on sale for $79. That's $20 off and one of the best Bose deals we've seen.

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of play time off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode. It's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Bose SoundLink Micro is great for outdoor use. The compact Bluetooth speaker fits in the palm of your hand and can also clip onto the strap of your backpack. It provides up to 6 hours of play time with a single charge.

We also like that it's IPX7 certified, which means it's waterproof and can withstand an accidental dunk in up to one meter of water. The built in speakerphone feature also gives you voice access to your phone's Siri or your Google Assistant — directly through the SoundLink Micro's speaker. It even works with the Echo Dot for hands free voice control.

