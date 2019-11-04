Black Friday Comes Early: Instant Pot Just Dropped to $59 on Amazon

Black Friday deals are just around the corner, but you don't have to wait until then for some good sales. Among all of the company's pressure cookers we've tested, the Instant Pot Duo is the best Instant Pot for its price, cooking performance, and ease of use.

Today (November 4), the Instant Pot Duo is just $59.99, a savings of 40 percent off its regular price. It's one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen.

Instant Pot Duo (6-quart, red): was $99 now $59 @Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo is a 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker, slower cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer in one. The device is easy to clean and comes with several accessories.View Deal

A couple of caveats here: This deal is just for the red model of the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo, and it ends at midnight on November 4.

However, the black 6-quart model is $79.99, down 20 percent, while the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo in black is $99.99, down from $139.95.

To be sure, this won't be the only time the Instant Pot goes on sale; for more deals on appliances and other items, be sure to check our all of our Black Friday deals.