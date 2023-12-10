Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream: How to watch boxing online, fight card, start time

Sunday fight nights are rare in boxing, but there's a real buzz around Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak. The Gentleman will defend his WBO cruiserweight world title for the first time, and though it is a keep-busy bout before bigger contests next year, the Polish Master it sure to put on a show at the Bournemouth International Center.

The countdown is on to tonight's Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream, which is airing in across the world. On holiday while it's on? You can watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

► Venue: Bournemouth International Center, England

► Time: (est. ringwalks) 17:15 p.m. ET / 14:15 p.m. PT / 10:15 a.m. GMT / 9:15 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

Chris Billam-Smith beat WBO cruiserweight world champion Lawrence Okolie with a majority decision back in May. Now, the 33-year-old must avoid looking too far ahead to unification bouts next year with IBF champion Jai Opetaia or domestic rematches against Okolie or Richard Riakporhe, who remains the only person to beat CBS in 19 fights. Trained by Shane McGuigan, he is unlikely to falter but pressure and title defences do funny things to the mind.

The Gentleman's opponent, Mateusz Masternak, is a throwback. The Pole's 52-fight career began way back in 2006 and is a highly experienced operator who has only been stopped once in his five defeats – one loss coming to Brit Tony Bellew – and has never been put on the canvas. The Master is technically correct in every punch he throws and boxes to a plan, but has nothing that truly stands out.

With the fight night on Sunday to allow locals to make their way home from the Man Utd vs Bournemouth soccer match the day before, the atmosphere will be intense. Here's everything you need to watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream, including live streams from around the world.

Watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams in the U.S.

Fight fans in the U.S. can watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream by using a VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams by country

How to watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. Coverage of the fight night's undercard will begin at 6 p.m. GMT on December 10.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

Can you watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams in Canada?

Unfortunately, at the time of press, no Canadian broadcaster had picked up the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streaming rights.

Our advice is to keep an eye on streaming service TSN Plus, which often shows plenty of boxing shows, in case it does a last-minute deal. Should a deal be done, subscription starts at CA$8 per month.

Can you watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak in Australia?

It's better news for boxing fans in Australia. The Billam-Smith vs live stream will be televised on Kayo Sports, as part of your regular $25 a month subscription, with the main event set to drop at 9:15 a.m. AEDT.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Chris Billam-Smith Mateusz Masternak Nationality U.K. Polish Date of birth August 2, 1990 May 2, 1987 Height 6′ 3″ 6′ 0″ Reach 75" 74″ Total fights 19 52 Record 18-1 (12 KOs) 47-5 (31 KOs)

Billam-Smith vs Masternak Fight card

Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak - for WBO cruiserweight title

Michael McKinson vs Musah Lawson

Lee Cutler vs Kingsley Egbunike

Ben Whittaker vs Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj

Lauren Price vs Silvia Bortot

Francesca Hennessy vs Lucrecia Belen Arrieta

Lewis Edmondson vs Dmytro Fedas