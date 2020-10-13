Best Prime Day MacBook deals 2020

Prime Day is finally here and the hunt for great deals has begun. Amazon is sure to have a slew of deals on all sorts of Apple products for Prime Day, but you can already score a few sweet discounts on new and old MacBook models, and not just from Amazon.

Apple fans take note: Amazon is one of our go-to stores for MacBooks and we expect to see some killer Prime day deals.

Prime Day MacBook deals – best sales right now

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $50 off, which is a good discount to kick off Prime Day. You can save another $100 at checkout, bringing your total cost down to $849.View Deal

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,119 @ Amazon

This MacBook Air config upgrades you to a Core i5 CPU and a 512GB SSD. In additional to the reduced price of $1,149.99 — which is the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Air — Amazon says it will take off another $49 at checkout.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the base MacBook Pro with a 10th-gen CPU. It houses a 2GHz Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. View Deal

Prime Day MacBook deals — what to expect

Amazon has a proven track record when it comes to selling Apple products at a discount. So if you're looking to shave a few hundred dollars off a MacBook — Prime Day is an ideal time.

As for which MacBook to pick, all three current MacBook varieties have found a home on our best laptops list, making each of them a smart buy. We expect to see the biggest savings on the MacBook Air. Already, it's on sale for $949.99. As retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and NewEgg have their own sales to counter Amazon's big event, you should definitely watch for savings from every major tech retailer.

Last year, one of the best Prime Day deals was a 2017 MacBook Air, selling for just $749 – a huge $240 discount. Will we see a similar deep price cut (perhaps on the 2019 MacBook Air) this year?

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Pro

Apple offers the MacBook Pro in two sizes, the ultraportable 13-inch MacBook Pro model, and a larger, more powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Apple calls " the ultimate pro."

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 13.3 inch retina display, can be configured with up to a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of memory and as much as two terabytes of storage. With a Touch Bar and Touch ID, the Apple MacBook Pro is one of the most versatile laptops on the market.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro normally starts at $1,299 with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. But with the coming sales event, we expect to see prices dip, and higher configurations to be available at better prices.

In addition to a larger screen, the 16-inch model boasts more capable hardware across the board, configurable with 8-core Intel Core i9 processors, up to 64 gigabytes of RAM, and a whopping 8 TB of storage.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,399, but we've seen sales drop that price to $2,099 and we'll likely see other configurations at great prices, too.

And if you're still using a 15-in MacBook pro from years past, the 16-in packs that larger display into the same sleek 15-in profile. So the screen size has changed, but the standard MacBook pro dimensions have not, meaning it will work with whatever laptop bag, sleeve, or snap on case you've used with other 15-in MacBooks.

Prime Day MacBook deals — MacBook Air

Apple's cheapest MacBook is the 13-inch MacBook Air, a slim ultraportable that is also the most affordable member of the MacBook family. With a starting price of $999, it fares pretty well even when matched against the MacBook Pro. (See MacBook Air vs Pro: What's the best MacBook?)

The MacBook Air is available only in a 13-inch size, with a 13.3 inch Retina Display, up to a four-core Intel Core i7 processor, as much as 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. The MacBook Air has Touch ID for secured signing on and authentication, but does not have the Touch Bar seen on the MacBook Pro — an omission some may see as a selling point.

The 2020 MacBook Air has sold for an all-time low of $899 at Amazon. We're already seeing the base model at $849.99 at times. Additionally, the step-up model — with 512GB SSD — is now on sale for $1,199.99. There's a good chance the 512GB might fall lower before Prime Day is over, which would be one of the best Prime Day MacBook deals ever.

Prime Day MacBook deals — Best Buy & Walmart

Amazon may get the spotlight on Prime Day, but other retailers are working hard to grab some of that attention for themselves.

Walmart will run its own major sales during the two days of Prime Day (called the Big Save event ), and Best Buy has stepped up the sales competition by launching Black Friday sales in mid-October. For Apple products, Best Buy is another one of our go-to stores. We predict they'll go head-to-head against Amazon this Prime Day.

