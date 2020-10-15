Are you ready for some jaw-dropping Prime Day deals under $25? Amazon's 48-hour sale is underway with a ton of great deals on all cheap electronics, tech gear, gadgets, cooking equipment, home goods and more.

As the savings event continues, we'll be on the lookout for all the best Prime Day deals under $25. Be sure to check out the best Prime Day freebies you can get right now, too. And if you can stretch your budget, there are a lot of amazing Prime Day deals under $100.

Here are the best Prime Day deals under $25 right now.

Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $18.99 @ Amazon

Go and grab one of our favorite smart speakers for Prime Day. The third-generation Echo Dot is now less than half-price, delivering Alexa and good sound quality in a compact design.

Razer Tetra Streaming Headset: was $23 now $19

Razer's gaming headset is ultra light and comfortable with a flexible, adjustable headband. The noise-cancelling microphone reduces background and ambient sound, while custom-tuned 32mm drivers deliver clear game audio.

Norton 360 Deluxe: was $89.99 now $19.99 @Amazon

Antivirus software doesn't get much better than Norton 360 Deluxe, and you shouldn't pass up this offer. This package gets you protection for up to 5 PCs, Macs and Android or iOS devices, plus an unlimited VPN, LifeLock dark-web monitoring of your personal data and 50GB of cloud-backup storage.

McAfee Total Protection: was $89.99 now $16.99 @Amazon

This amazing deal on McAfee's flagship antivirus software gets you one year of protection for up to three PCs, Macs or Android or iOS devices. You'll also get a password manager and file encryption.

Roku Express HD: was $30 now $21 @ Amazon

Roku's entire line of streamers is top-notch, but the Roku Express HD stands out as one of the cheapest devices on the market. Yet, it still boasts thousands of streaming channels, a customizable interface and an easy-to-use remote.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener: was $40 now $17 @ Amazon

Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener is the best option for garage owners looking to digitize their garage. It's easy to set up and offers powerful smartphone controls, so you can open and close your garage from anywhere. Get it now for $23 off.

Blink Mini Indoor Camera: was $34 now $24

The Blink Mini Indoor Camera is one of the least expensive security cams we've seen. With powerful security features it was already a pint-sized bargain, but Prime members can score this deal for just $24.99, which makes it an absolute buy for just about anyone interested in home security.

Desk lamps: deals from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing the price of numerous desk lamps with deals starting as low as $11. The sale includes LED desk lamps, dimmable lamps, and more.

Mortal Kombat 11: was $59 now $19

Mortal Kombat 11 is the biggest, bloodiest, and best Mortal Kombat yet. It's a must for any gaming library — especially at this Prime Day price. This latest installment of the series features an overhauled fighting engine and an immersive story mode.

Rubbermaid 24-Piece Storage Set: was $39 now $27

We can all use more food storage options in our pantry and this Prime Day deal knocks $12 off the Rubbermaid 24-Piece Food Container set. It includes 12 leak proof, airtight food storage containers featuring crystal clear, BPA free Triton plastic.

Echo Auto: was $49 now $19

Get Alexa in your car with the Echo Auto. This device lets you stream a suite of audio content from Amazon Music to Audible audiobooks. Log into your Prime account to drop its price to just $19.99.

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $29 now $1

Get unfettered access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline. Amazon is giving new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers four months of service for free. The retailer normally offers a free 30 day trial, so this Prime Day deal saves you $29.

