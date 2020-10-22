Best Lowe's Black Friday deals 2020

From home fitness equipment to smart home gear, Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list.
Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. One of our favorite Lowe's Black Friday deals takes up to 70% off smart home gear. The sale includes discounts on the Google Nest Mini, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and iRoboto vacuum cleaners.
Starting today, Lowe's will also debut its "Cyber Steals" discounts with savings on tools, generators, patio sets, small appliances, and more. These deals will last through December 2. On November 19, another batch of Lowe's Black Friday deals will begin. These deals will take up to $700 off major appliances totaling $1,999 or more.
Lowe's Black Friday deals — Best deals right now
- Gifts under $25: towel sets, yoga mats, dog toys
- Gifts under $50: blenders, power banks, noise cancelling earbuds
- Gifts under $100: air fryers, home decor, outdoor fire pits
- Furniture: up to 15% off home furniture
- Tools: up to 37% off Kobalt, Craftsman, DeWalt, and more
- Vacuums: up to 20% off Samsung, iRobot, Bissell
Google Nest Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Lowe's
The Google Nest Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey, and thanks to Google Assistant, this smart speaker can turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs, and more.View Deal
Google Smart Light Starter Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Lowe's
This bundle pairs the Google Home Mini with GE's C-Life Smart Bulb, which you can control via voice commands sent to your Home Mini. It's the best price we've seen for this bundle at Lowe's. View Deal
Linsay Android 9 Pie Tablet: was $375 now $89 @ Lowe's
The Lindsay Android 9 Pie Tablet is a cheap 2-in-1 for kids. It packs a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 IPS touchscreen, 1.2GHz Core A7 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It lets kids email, browse the web, and take photos with the tablet's built-in front and rear cameras. View Deal
Cosmo Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Lowe's
Healthy French Fries are finally here. The Cosmo Air Fryer combines high-speed air circulation and heat to quickly fry food using little or no oil. This air fryer features a large, 5.5-quart capacity for cooking everything from meat to fries. View Deal
Bissell Pet Upright Vacuum: was $179 now $149 @ Lowe's
The Bissell PowerGlide Pet Corded Vacuum is perfect for any home with pets. It includes a tangle-free pet turboEraser tool, which is an attachment that works great on upholstery to suck up stubborn pet hair. The vacuum is now $30 off. View Deal
Kobot Robotic Vacuum: was $299 now $199 @ Lowe's
Need some help cleaning up at home? Lowe's is taking $100 off the Kobot Cyclone Series Robotic Vacuum. The robot features a Double Clean mode, which allows the unit to clean a room, return to the base to recharge, and go back out to clean a second time for a thorough cleaning. A mop pad is included for wet or dry sweeping.View Deal