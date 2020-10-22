Best Lowe's Black Friday deals 2020

From home fitness equipment to smart home gear, Lowe's Black Friday deals are starting early with gifts for everyone on your holiday list.

Like most retailers, Lowe's is releasing a sneak peek of its holiday deals. One of our favorite Lowe's Black Friday deals takes up to 70% off smart home gear. The sale includes discounts on the Google Nest Mini, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and iRoboto vacuum cleaners.

Starting today, Lowe's will also debut its "Cyber Steals" discounts with savings on tools, generators, patio sets, small appliances, and more. These deals will last through December 2. On November 19, another batch of Lowe's Black Friday deals will begin. These deals will take up to $700 off major appliances totaling $1,999 or more.

Lowe's Black Friday deals — Best deals right now

Google Nest Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Lowe's

The Google Nest Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey, and thanks to Google Assistant, this smart speaker can turn on your smart lights, give you a custom news report, play your favorite songs, and more.View Deal

Google Smart Light Starter Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Lowe's

This bundle pairs the Google Home Mini with GE's C-Life Smart Bulb, which you can control via voice commands sent to your Home Mini. It's the best price we've seen for this bundle at Lowe's. View Deal

Linsay Android 9 Pie Tablet: was $375 now $89 @ Lowe's

The Lindsay Android 9 Pie Tablet is a cheap 2-in-1 for kids. It packs a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 IPS touchscreen, 1.2GHz Core A7 CPU, 2GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. It lets kids email, browse the web, and take photos with the tablet's built-in front and rear cameras. View Deal

Cosmo Air Fryer: was $129 now $99 @ Lowe's

Healthy French Fries are finally here. The Cosmo Air Fryer combines high-speed air circulation and heat to quickly fry food using little or no oil. This air fryer features a large, 5.5-quart capacity for cooking everything from meat to fries. View Deal

Bissell Pet Upright Vacuum: was $179 now $149 @ Lowe's

The Bissell PowerGlide Pet Corded Vacuum is perfect for any home with pets. It includes a tangle-free pet turboEraser tool, which is an attachment that works great on upholstery to suck up stubborn pet hair. The vacuum is now $30 off. View Deal