Best Home Depot Father's Day sales 2020

Father's Day is almost here and we're bringing you the best Home Depot Father's Day sales for the DIY dad. From power tools to outdoor grills, Home Depot has a wide range of Father's Day sales for every type of dad.

A few things to remember: Home Depot is offering free shipping on over a million items. In addition, they're also offering free curbside pickup, so you can buy online and pickup from your local store without having to exit your car.

Given the state of the economy, we're focusing on Home Depot Father's Day sales that offer the best savings. From gifts that are under $30 to gifts in the $100+ range, here are the best Home Depot Father's Day sales you can get right now.

Best Home Depot Father's Day sales

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Home Depot

Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.

Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill: was $54 now $39 @ Home Depot

The Picnic Time Portable Cooler/Charcoal Grill is two Father's Day gifts in one. The 10-inch portable grill comes with a carrying tote that also doubles as a cooler. The tote holds up to six 12-ounce cans.

Black & Decker 15-Amp Car Battery Charger: was $59 now $49 @ Home Depot

The Black & Decker 15-amp car battery charger is the perfect gift for dads who are always on the road. It can also be used on motor homes, jet skis, lawn tractors, generators or vehicles that sit idle for months at a time. It also features a patented "Engine Start Timer" to boost your vehicle battery in approximately 8 minutes.

Black & Decker Cordless Drill Driver: was $99 now $69 @ Home Depot

This Black & Decker Cordless Drill Driver set is the quintessential Father's Day gift. It includes a drill/driver and impact driver. The built-in LED light makes it easy to work in dark environments and its 11-position clutch prevents stripping and overdriving screws. It's $30 off.

JBL Link Music: was $119 now $79 @ Home Depot

Home Depot Father's Day sales don't get better than this. Currently, you can get the JBL Link Music for $79.95 ($40 off). The smart speaker lets you stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and it's also compatible with Google Assistant, so dad's voice will trigger it to read the news, play music, and more.