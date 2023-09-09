Bengals vs Browns live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 online

The Bengals vs Browns live stream is a showdown between two fierce AFC North rivals in a battle for Ohio. It's also a duel between two quarterbacks in very different situations, though both have something to prove in this NFL live stream.

Bengals vs Browns channel, start time The Bengals vs Browns live stream airs Sunday, Sept. 10.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sept. 11)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Week 1 typically has a handful of great NFL rivalry games — and this week, the Bengals vs Browns live stream may be the best. This AFC North rivalry game is one of two games a year that not only determine the best NFL team in Ohio but also who could win the division title in one of the toughest NFL divisions. It's not a stretch to say the winner of this game should be considered a Super Bowl contender.

Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals should already be considered a Super Bowl contender. They went to the championship game only two years ago, losing by just a field goal to the Los Angeles Rams. And in last year's AFC Championship, three points were all that separated them and the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

And if expectations for the team that won the AFC North the past two years in a row weren't already high enough, they just got higher. This week, star quarterback Joe Burrow signed a mammoth 5-year, $275 million contract extension with $219 million guaranteed. That makes him officially the highest-paid player in NFL history.

One of the players Burrow just vaulted? Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and both the Browns and Watson are coming off a season to forget. Watson had been a Pro Bowl player for the majority of his NFL career but he sat out the entire NFL season in 2021. He then missed further time after the NFL suspended him for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season after the NFL determined Watson had committed multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy. These violations were related to a series of allegations of sexual harassment and assault while quarterback of the Houston Texans.

So when Watson came back to debut for the Browns in Week 13 against his former team, it wasn't a surprise that he had some rust. That rust never fully went away though, and the Browns went 3-3 with Watson under center and finished last in the AFC North with a 7-10 record.

Will Watson finally shake off that rust against the Bengals this week? Or will Burrow prove that he's deserving of his massive contract? Betting experts tend to side with Burrow in this matchup, as the Action Network currently has the Bengals as 2-point road favorites against the Browns.

How to watch Bengals vs Browns live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bengals vs Browns you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Bengals vs Browns live streams in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Bengals vs Browns live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 10

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Fubo. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all the broadcast channels, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $5.99 per month and offers a NFL on CBS live feed. If you want to stream your local CBS channel, you'll need to upgrade to Paramount Plus with Showtime at $11.99/month.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like Survivor, Ghosts and Yellowstone spinoff 1923.

Bengals vs Browns live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bengals vs Browns.

Bengals vs Browns live streams in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bengals vs Browns on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

However, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Bengals vs Browns live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bengals vs Browns live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Bengals vs Browns live streams in Canada. If you have a traditional TV provider Bengals vs Browns is available on CTV Ottawa, CTV2 Toronto, CTV2 BC, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 London/Windsor, and CTV2 Atlantic.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Bengals vs Browns live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find the Bengals vs Browns NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Bengals vs Browns NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.