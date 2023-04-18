Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Bayern Munich have a mountain to climb if they are to overturn Man City’s commanding lead, but the German champions are serial winners and will hope to pull off a remarkable Champions League comeback — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Thomas Tuchel has endured a tough start to this regin as Bayern boss. Dumped out of the German Cup by Freiburg in only his second game, the situation didn’t improve last week when the side traveled to Man City for the first leg of this Champions League quarterfinal. Bayern were thoroughly outclassed by their English opposition and were perhaps rather fortunate to escape with only three goals conceded. They now face a seriously tough task to progress further even if they will have home field advantage in this second leg.

Adding to Tuchel’s woe was a fracas between players Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane. It’s been reported that the argument got so intense that Mane struck Sane across the face, which resulted in the Senegalese forward being suspended for Bayern’s next game against Hoffenheim and receiving a fine from the club. Mane may return now that he’s served his punishment, but the mood in the dressing room must surely have been impacted by the dramatic scenes.

Meanwhile, Man City are hitting form at the perfect time. The reigning English champions dismantled Bayern in the first leg of this Champion League quarter-final tie. Goals from Rodri, Bernardo Silva and, of course, Erling Haaland, gave them a commanding 3-0 lead on aggregate. And the feeling right now is that Pep Guardiola’s team already have one foot in the CL semi-final.

Even with all the signs pointing to their progression, Man City need to avoid getting complacent. While Bayern are certainly in serious danger of elimination, they cannot be entirely written off. In fact, Man City would do very well to keep a clean sheet at the Allianz Arena as it’s been more than three years since Bayern failed to score while playing at home in a competitive match.

Another positive to cling to for Bayern fans is that Man City failed to win away in the last round against RB Leipzig, although they did claim a draw which would be enough here. Less comforting for Tuchel is that Man City are on a run of 10 wins in a row, and with Haaland notching his 43rd goal of the season at the weekend, keeping the Norwegian striker quiet seems an almost impossible task for any side.

Bayern Munich have it all to do if they are to progress into the Champions League semi-final and the odds would suggest that Pep Guardiola’s men will progress, but European football is known for surprise results. Whatever happens, you won’t want to miss the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream wherever you are

The Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you're not already subscribed use code PICARD to get a 30-day free trial. This deal runs until April 30.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo.TV is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in the U.K., and you can watch it on BT Sport HD. The game kicks off at 8 p.m. BST.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£29), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream on DAZN (opens in new tab).

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform you can think of.

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream on Stan (opens in new tab). The streaming service offers a 30-day free trial, after which subscriptions start at $10 AUD. To watch Champions League live streams you'll also need to pay $10 for the Sports add-on — but this also includes a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Bayern Munich vs Man City live stream on Spark Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $24.99 NZD per month, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can check it out and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it. And as well as the EPL action you also get cricket, NBA basketball, F1 racing and more.

